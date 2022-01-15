LIGONIER — Since rejoining the Northeast Corner Conference in the fall of 2014, the Garrett girls basketball team had not won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament. The last conference tournament championship the Railroaders won was earlier that year, their last season in the Allen County Athletic Conference.
Two years ago, they were ousted by Central Noble in the semifinals, who then lost to eventual champion Angola.
Last season, they were beat by the Hornets in the quarterfinals, who then went on to win their second straight title before being ousted again by Angola in the sectionals.
That made Saturday night’s championship victory all the more sweeter for the Railroaders faithful, as Class 3A No. 2 Garrett routed the Hornets 70-42 at West Noble for their first NECC Tournament Championship since 2004.
“There’s so many good teams in this conference,” Railroaders head coach Bob Lapadot said. “Nothing against Angola, but they’re the team that knocked us out of both tournaments last year. So when you have to beat the best, that always makes it more rewarding. It seems like they’ve been here 20 years in a row so they knew what they were doing, but our girls knew what they wanted, too, and they went and got it.”
Earlier in the season, the two teams squared off in a regular season conference clash, with the Railroaders taking that game by 14 points. Lapadot said that game was a confidence boost heading into Saturday’s matchup.
“I told our girls that if you go out tonight and you’re not ready and you’re timid, the only thing you’re scared of is the word on the front of the jersey,” Lapadot said. “You’re scared of the tradition or whatever and I said you have to know that you’re the best team on the floor and play that way.”
Junior Bailey Kelham was lights out for Garrett, finishing with a game-high 21 points, although Lapadot said she could have finished with 30.
“This team is special,” Kelham said. “We’re all so close and it’s like you’re playing with your best friends. We have so much trust with each other and it doesn’t matter who’s getting the spotlight or whose having the game of their life, we’re going to be happy for each other no matter what, and I think that it’s hard to come by in teams like that.”
The Railroaders (20-1) opened the scoring with a basket and a free throw by senior Morgan Ostrowski after being fouled at the 5:20 mark of the first quarter. Sophomore Makenna Malcolm later hit a 3-pointer to put Garrett up 6-0.
Ten seconds later, Angola junior Tyrah Stillman made a three to put the Hornets on the board with 3:50 on the clock. It would be their only basket for three minutes before sophomore Kylie Caswell scored after the Railroaders went on a 7-0 run.
Garrett took total control in the second quarter, outscoring the Hornets 20-7, including two 3-pointers by senior Nataley Armstrong and one from senior Faith Owen to give the Railroaders a 21-point lead at halftime.
The second half was much kinder to the Hornets, who scored 30 points over the final 16 minutes, but their first half deficit was too great to come back from.
Angola was led in scoring by Caswell with 12 points, followed by junior Jaelyn Fee (9) and freshman Lexi Stillman (8).
In addition to Kelham’s 21 points, Ostrowski added 16, Armstrong finished with 15 and Owen scored 10.
“Sometimes you just know with great teams that they’re about to take off, and we just had the feeling that this group was about to take off,” Lapadot said. “Hopefully, this is just the first start in that rise to what we hope is a state championship.”
The Hornets (12-8) are back in action Tuesday when they host Westview. Garrett returns home Friday to face West Noble.
