College Soccer Trine women win season finale
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team ended the season with a 5-1 victory over Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Saint Mary’s Tuesday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder scored three goals in 2 minutes, 42 seconds early in the second half after trailing 1-0 at the half. Senior Morgan Sanderson had a goal and two assists. Paige Schiebel and Veronica Ocampo also scored for Trine.
Andrea Wright and Courtney Reece capped off the scoring for the Thunder with goals in the final 10 minutes.
Sisters Morgan and Madison Sanderson of Leo and DeKalb High School graduates Andrew Oster and Marisa Robinett were honored on senior night for Trine along with Cassidy Small.
Robinett had an assist on the night.
The Thunder finished 4-8-3 overall, and 1-5-2 in the MIAA, in Gary Boughton’s first season. The Belles are 5-11-1, 0-7-1.
Prep Cross Country Many area runners honored for academics
Several area upperclassmen were recently selected Academic All-State by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
Making the girls’ First Team were East Noble senior Samantha Richards, Knight junior Anna Becker and West Noble junior Erin Shoemaker.
Making the boys’ Academic All-State First Team were West Noble seniors Nathan Mast and Thomas Sheeley and EN junior Kyler Corbin. Honorably mentioned were senior Austin Liepe and junior Wesley Potts from East Noble, Charger senior Colten Cripe and West Noble junior Isaac Flora.
