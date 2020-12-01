AUBURN — No one is at the door.
The sound you hear is DeKalb swim coach Ron Kumpfmiller knocking on wood, hoping one of the healthiest starts he’s seen for his Baron swim teams continues.
“Every year I talk about the same thing (early in the season),” Kumpfmiller said. “We’re getting over the flu. We’re not healthy. This is the healthiest we’ve been in my 11 years.
“I hope I didn’t jinx myself.”
The Barons held one of their two home meets at the YMCA of DeKalb County Tuesday against Bishop Dwenger. The girls meet ended in a 79-79 tie, while the Saints took the boys meet 66-50.
Both boys squads have shorter rosters and don’t have enough swimmers for some events.
Adeline Gillespie was a double winner for the Baron girls, taking first in the 50 and 100. Mallory Jarrett swam to victory in the 500 free and Jala Collins was first in the breaststroke.
DeKalb also took both freestyle relays. Emily Eshbach, Layla Chautle, Collins and Jarrett teamed up for first place in the 200, and Jarrett, Caleigh Yarian, Chautle and Gillespie combined to win the 400.
Jarrett is swimming strong after fighting illness the last few years.
“She had a terrible run of bad luck,” Kumpfmiller said. “She is back to where she was her freshman year. She was sick all those other seasons. Jala Collins in the breaststroke, she’s ahead of where she was last year at this time.”
Swimmers coming from other sports have made the team stronger, the coach feels.
“I like the depth we have with the girls,” Kumpfmiller said. “We have several soccer players, and some cross country runners.
“They’re athleticism has been a boost for the team. In past years, I’ve had to teach people how to swim. We’ve got people coming in as athletes. I feel very good about the depth we have.”
While the boys have a smaller roster, Kumpfmiller is confident they’ll be ready by the time the conference and sectional meets roll around.
The lone win for DeKalb’s boys Tuesday came in the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Danial Mahoney, Jonah Balsley, Keagan Yarian and Grant Houser.
Maddy Rohm, Chloe Buss and Kennedy Helbert competed as individuals for Eastside. Rohm had the best time of the night in the 200 free and Buss did the same in the backstroke.
DeKalb girls 79, Dwenger 79
200 Medley Relay: 1. Dwenger (Court, Weadock, Peters, Wright) 2:08.66, 2. DeKalb (Gillespie, Collins, Rogers, Eshbach) 2:19.12, 3. DeKalb (J. Jarrett, C. Jarrett, Grimoldi, DeTray) 2:35. 200 Freestyle: 1. Wright (BD) 2:21.77, 2. Chautle (DK) 2:26.66. Eastside — Rohm 2:21.17, Helbert 2:58.35. 200 IM: 1. Weadock (BD) 2:30.68, 2. M. Jarrett (DK) 2:35.37, 3. Collins (DK) 2:37.04, 5. Grimoldi (DK) 3:24.35. 50 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 27.9, 3. Rogers (DK) 30.64, 6. J. Jarrett (DK) 32.94, 7. DeTray (DK) 33.88, 9. Houser (DK) 41.87, 10. Niccum (DK) 46.6.
100 Butterfly: 1. Peters (BD) 1:05.75, 3. Eshbach (DK) 1:28.34. Eastside — Rohm 1:22.29. 100 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 1:02.63, 5. C. Jarrett (DK) 1:15.24, 6. DeTray 1:17.75, 7. Steckley (DK) 1:26.01, 8. Houser (DK) 1:32.26. Eastside — Buss 1:03.5. 500 Freestyle: 1. M. Jarrett (DK) 6:15.57, 2. Rogers (DK) 6:39.21. Eastside — Helbert 8:16.52.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Eshbach, Chautle, Collins, M. Jarrett) 1:59.03, 4. DeKalb (Niccum, Houser, J. Jarrett, Steckley) 2:38.84. 100 Backstroke: 1. Court (BD) 1:17.27, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:22.49, 3. Eshbach (DK) 1:25.35, 5. Grimoldi (DK) 1:34.35. Eastside — Buss 1:16.29. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Collins (DK) 1:19.06, 5. J. Jarrett (DK) 1:42.01, 6. Steckley (DK) 2:08.21. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (M. Jarrett, Yarian, Chautle, Gillespie) 4:22.08, 5. DeKalb (C. Jarrett, Grimoldi, Houser, DeTray) 5:33.34.
Dwenger 66, DeKalb boys 50
200 Medley Relay: 1. Dwenger (Maskal, Eddy, Herald, Bergeron) 1:55.79, 2. DeKalb (Yarian, Houser, Scher, Mahoney) 2:14.19. 200 Freestyle: 1. Bergeron (BD) 2:08.56, 2. Scher (DK) 2:46.42, 3. Balsley (DK) 2:47.91. 200 IM: 1. Eddy (BD) 2:10.75. 50 Freestyle: 1. Herald (BD) 25.43, 2. J. Mahoney (DK) 25.54, 3. Yarian (DK) 31.16, 4. D. Mahoney (DK) 32.14.
100 Butterfly: 1. Eddy (BD) 1:00.38, 2. Scher (DK) 1:25.45. 100 Freestyle: 1. Maskal (BD) 52.13, 2. J. Mahoney (DK) 58.75, 3. Houser (DK) 1:08.64, 4. Balsley (DK) 1:12.2. 500 Freestyle: 1. Bergeron (BD) 5:49.43.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (D. Mahoney, Balsley, Yarian, Houser) 2:02.75. 100 Backstroke: 1. Herald (BD) 1:10.87. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Maskal (BD) 1:11.48, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:30.07, 3. Houser (DK) 1:42.32, 4. D. Mahoney (DK) 1:42.79. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dwenger (Maskal, Bergeron, Herald, Eddy) 3:48.73.
