ANGOLA — Last week, Trine University senior quarterback Alex Price set a new single game passing yardage record at 426 yards in a 30-28 loss to Rose-Hulman.
What would Price do for an encore this week?
Oh, not much. Just break that record again, along with another one.
Price threw for 439 yards and seven touchdowns as the Thunder pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 58-43 win over Franklin College.
The two teams combined for 101 points, 56 first downs and 1,172 yards of total offense.
The seven touchdown passes from Price eclipsed the old mark of five set by five different quarterbacks. John Bethuram was the first to do it on Oct. 28, 2000, against Urbana (Ohio) in the old Tri-State NAIA era. The last to do it was Taylor Masiewicz against Kalamazoo on Nov. 1, 2014.
Trine (2-1) started a long day of scoring on its first possession after forcing a Franklin punt. The Thunder drove 71 yards in five plays to score on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Price to Brandon Kline — the first of four TD connections on the day for the pair.
Kline’s four TD receptions tied the school record set by Nick Testa against Olivet on Nov. 1, 2003. Kline had seven receptions for 189 yards Saturday. Those receiving yards were fifth all-time in a game in program history.
With 10:34 left in the opening stanza, this shootout was off and running. It just didn’t seem that way at first, as the two teams combined for 14 first-quarter points.
Franklin (0-3) tied it with 1:27 left in the first when quarterback Kai Ross ran it in from the Trine 8. Ross was the leading runner on the day for both teams with 148 yards on 10 carries with the one score.
Trine retook the lead at 14-7 early in the second quarter when Kale Lawson hauled in Price’s second TD toss of the day, this one a 34-yarder with 12:32 left until intermission. The Grizzlies returned serve just over a minute later when Kam Jennings scored from a yard out. The Thunder blocked the PAT and still led 14-13.
Price and Lawson connected for scores twice more in the second quarter. The Grizzlies added two more second quarter TDs of their own and added a late field goal to lead 23-21 at the half.
Trine and Franklin traded TDs to start the third quarter. It was a pattern for the rest of the period, and the score was knotted at 37 to start the fateful final quarter.
That was when the Thunder took control on both sides of the ball. Price added two more TD passes and Xaine Kirby had a rushing TD to close out the Trine scoring. Franklin scored a final TD as time expired for the final tally.
Kirby topped the 100-yard mark for the second straight week with 116 yards on 21 carries.
Price said it was one of those games where you get in a zone and stay there.
“All cylinders were clicking,” Price said. “Starting with practice on Tuesday, we knew that if we if we played good, we could have this kind of a day.”
Abbs said his team put it all together and rebounded nicely from a disappointing loss to Rose-Hulman last week on the same Shive Field turf.
“When we don’t execute, we stop ourselves,” Abbs said. “When we’re rolling, it’s because we’re executing.”
Thunder Bolts
Errors were minimal on both sides of the ball for both teams. Each squad had just one turnover… Trine’s punter was once again almost as lonely as the Maytag repairman, as Daniel Le-Hernandez punted just twice for 72 yards (36 average)… Jermaine Williams again showed flashes in limited action at running back with seven carries for 37 yards... Sophomore defensive back Konstantine Thrasivoulou had two passes broken up, an interception and six tackles. Vinny Ambrose led the Thunder defense with 10 total tackles… The Thunder travel to Hanover College — Abbs’ alma mater — next Saturday to wrap up the non-conference season. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.
