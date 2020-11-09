WATERLOO — East Noble and DeKalb football players received 18 All-Northeast 8 Conference awards, and that included six First Team selections.
The All-NE8 teams were announced on Monday morning.
The Class 4A sectional champion Knights had five First Team selections: junior Rowan Zolman at wide receiver, junior Chris Hood at offensive tackle, senior Justin Marcellus at running back, senior Jacob VanGorder at outside linebacker and junior Trace Holliday at defensive end.
The only Baron to make the All-NE8 First Team was senior Tanner Jack for his play on special teams.
East Noble had five players make the Second Team: junior Brett Christian at tight end, junior Nick Munson at wide receiver, junior Bryce Charles at offensive guard, junior Nathan Summers at quarterback and senior Cole Schupbach at punter.
DeKalb’s second team selections were Jack at wide receiver and senior Tyson Conley at offensive tackle.
Area players named All-NE8 honorable mentions were EN senior kicker Cristian Sanchez, DeKalb senior running back Curtis Martin, DeKalb senior defensive end Trestan Kern, Baron senior punter Evan Snider and Baron junior safety Nate Williams.
