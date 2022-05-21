KENDALLVILLE — The standards are pretty high when it comes to boys golf in the Northeast 8 Conference.
East Noble shot 317 and DeKalb had 323 in the conference tournament at Cobblestone Saturday, and both were happy with strong efforts.
They were fourth and fifth, respectively, in a stellar field. Leo shot 294 for the title, four strokes better than Columbia City. Bellmont was third with 310.
To make first-team all-conference, it took a 73.
Even so, after the start was delayed by an early morning thunderstorm, the Knights and Barons went out and had solid rounds.
"We played really well," Knights coach Jason Buchs said. "We're happy with fourth. It's been a rough spring weather-wise and it's been hard to gauge where we're at. The last couple of weeks we seem to be trending in the right direction."
Caden Anderson was even at 36 on the back nine and finished with a 75 to lead East Noble. He placed ninth was second-team All-NE8.
Ryan Norden had a personal-best 79 which was matched by teammate Ronan Fisher. Both were part of a five-way tie for 15th place which earned them all-conference honorable mention.
Anderson said his best shot was off the tee on the par-3 16th. He hit the flag stick, and had a tap-in for a birdie.
"I'm very happy about it," Anderson said. "Rough start, but I got it back on the back nine and made some birdies and was really happy about how I finished.
"My issues today were off the tee. On the back nine I put the driver away and I pulled out my 3-wood and was hitting greens."
DeKalb also saw its performance as a good sign.
"We're very pleased with 323," coach James Fislar said. "It's a great improvement over our last couple of tournaments. We just missed a few putts again, and if we can drop some more putts, we'll drop some more scores.
"Overall, very satisfied with how we played today."
Grant McAfee and Grant Stuckey led the Barons with 79s, and both were part of the mass tie for 15th to get All-NE8 honorable mention.
"I was hitting a lot of greens and making a few putts, but I couldn't get up and down, so 79 is what I shot," McAfee said.
"It's not a very long course, so I used that to my advantage and got a lot of wedges into the greens."
McAfee rated a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 sixth hole as his best shot of the day.
Like McAfee, Stuckey had 40 on the front nine and 39 on the back, and said he stepped up his putting after making the turn. He had just 13 putts on the back side.
"I just played patient right out of the gate, tried to hit some fairways, find some greens and see if I could get some putts to fall," Stuckey said.
Stuckey said his best shots were a chip for birdie on No. 17, and a 20-foot putt for birdie earlier in the day.
Gavin Morr just missed honorable mention, shooting an 80 for the Barons.
Leo's Isaac Rorick shot a 3-under 69 to take medalist honors while leading the Lions to the championship. Leo had lost the title to Columbia City on the fifth-score tiebreaker last year.
Winston Brown of Bellmont and Alex Hedrick of Columbia City were even at 72 and came closest to Rorick. Leo's Justin Hicks and Norwell's Augie Mann had 73s.
Northeast 8 Boys Golf
Team Scores: 1. Leo 294, 2. Columbia City 298, 3. Bellmont 310, 4. East Noble 317, 5. DeKalb 323, 6. Norwell 334, 7. Huntington North 334, 8. New Haven 459.
First-Team All-NE8: 1. Isaac Rorick (Leo) 69, 2. tie, Winston Brown (Bel) and Alex Hedrick (CC) 72, 4. tie, Justin Hicks (Leo) and Augie Mann (Nwl) 73.
Second-Team All-NE8: 6. Kam Hoag (CC) 74, 7. Wes Opliger (Leo) 74, 8. Sean Bledsoe (CC) 75. 9. Anderson (EN) 75, 10. Rhet Wilson (CC) 77.
Honorable Mention All-NE8: 11. Javin Gray (HN) 77, 12. Ike Ruble (Bel) 77, 13. Owen Minnick (Bel) 78. 14. Judd (Leo) 78, 15. tie, Ryan Norden (EN), Ronan Fisher (EN), Grant McAfee (DK), Grant Stuckey (DK) and Andrew Hedrick (CC) 79.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Leo 294 — Justin Hicks 38-35 73, Wes Opliger 36-38 74, Isaac Rorick 35-34 69, Patrick Judd 38-40 78, Will Nussbaum 43-42 85.
Columbia City 298 — Sean Bledsoe 38-37 75, Alex Hedrick 36-36 72, Andrew Hedrick 42-37 79, Kam Hoag 35-39 74, Rhet Wilson 40-37 77.
Bellmont 310 — Winston Brown 39-33 72, Ike Ruble 38-39 77, Owen Minnick 41-37 78, Ben Razo 41-42 83, Gage Bressler 41-42 83.
East Noble 317 — Caden Anderson 39-36 75, Ryan Norden 42-37 79, Ronan Fisher 36-43 79, Nate Bowker 43-47 90, Joey Sorrell 42-42 84.
DeKalb 323 — Grant McAfee 40-39 79, Gavin Morr 39-41 80, Bo Potter 41-44 85, Kyle Toyias 41-45 86.
Norwell 334 — Augie Mann 36-37 73, Ethan Ottinger 49-39 88, Kaden Graft 43-45 88, Derek Smith 40-45 85, Daniel Simerman 46-42 88.
Huntington North 334 — Javin Gray 39-38 77, Cole Collins 40-46 86, Austin Williams 44-44 88, Ethan Vaught 42-41 83, Kai Richison 44-44 88.
New Haven 459 — Patryk Johnson 62-65 127, Joe Ulery 57-57 114, Karrington Cooper 58-49 107, Jalen Turner 62-58 120, Conner Axson 59-59 118.
