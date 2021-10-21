The second season begins tonight.
There are plenty of first-round matchups that favor KPC area teams and a couple that could go either way, including a pair of ranked matchups in Class 4A and Class 1A.
The winner of Leo-East Noble and Adams Central-Churubusco will be favored to win their respective sectionals, so tonight’s matchups hold a lot of weight.
Leo at East Noble
Records: Class 4A No. 2 Leo 9-0, No. 11 East Noble 6-2
Media: WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn), WKJG radio (1380 AM and 100.9 FM, Fort Wayne), Summit City Sports on IHSAA Champions Network
Last week: The Lions defeated DeKalb 14-0. The Knights beat Bellmont 56-7.
Last meeting: Leo won 40-32 in Kendallville on Sept. 17.
The first meeting had all the hype and delivered. The Knights rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit, but couldn’t finish the job and come up with the win.
This time around, the Knights will have to get off to a better start and simply stop the rushing attack of Leo. Easier said than done.
East Noble has improved on the defensive side of the ball and its offense is becoming more dynamic which should help move the ball early on against the Lions.
Leo’s offense averages over 380 rushing yards per game, led by Mason Sheron with 1,094 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ethan Crawford, Kaeden Miller and Carson Hoeppner all have seven or more scores.
Adams Central at Churubusco
Records: Class A No. 3 Adams Central 8-1. No. 9 Churubusco 7-2
Media: The Berne Witness on IHSAA Champions Network.
Last week: The Flying Jets won 62-0 over Woodlan. The Eagles won 26-0 over Fairfield.
Last meeting: Adams Central won 35-10 in sectional play on Oct. 26, 2018.
The winner of this one has a great shot to go far. These are the two best teams in Sectional 44. The Flying Jets have been dismantling teams recently and the Eagles have doing the same, but not to the same degree.
Adams Central averages over 49 points per game and allows less than five. Its defense has five shutouts, including three straight to end the regular season.
The two teams have a common opponent, Eastside. The Jets lost 21-19 in Butler in Week 2, and the Eagles lost 20-13 at home. Both teams had their chances to beat the Blazers, and the games are a good indicator that tonight’s contest in Turtletown should be a good one.
The Eagles will need to find a way to beat Alex Currie and Blake Heyerly on both sides of the ball. Hunter Bianski, who has 28 tackles for loss, along with Gavin Hulsenbeck, Cullen Blake and Weston Rinker, who all have double-digit tackles for loss, will be tasked with stopping the Jets’ duo.
Whichever team comes up with the most defensive stops will win and open the door for a sectional title and more.
DeKalb at Wawasee
Records: DeKalb 1-8, Wawasee 1-8
Media: Warrior TV on IHSAA Champions Network.
Last week: The Barons lost 14-0 to Leo. The Warriors lost 28-25 to Goshen.
Last meeting: Wawasee won 27-14 in sectional play on Oct. 19, 2012.
Both teams eye a fresh start after rough seasons. The Barons defeated only Huntington North and the Warriors’ win came against Plymouth.
DeKalb won’t have to worry about slogging through a quagmire this week playing on the Warriors’ artificial turf.
The Barons hope that will be good news for their passing game, which led the Northeast 8 Conference at 128 yards a game. Donnie Wiley ended the regular season as the league’s top receiver with 27 catches for 403 yards. Logan Shultz-Montoya was fourth-best (28, 337) and tight end Derek Overbay (19, 222) worked his way into the conference’s top 10.
Landon Armstrong has been in on 89 tackles to lead NE8. Nate Williams and Mitch Snyder are also in the top 10.
The Warriors led Goshen 18-7 last week, but the RedHawks rallied to win.
Jaxon Brown runs the Wawasee offense at quarterback with Lucas Ringer the top rushing threat. Nate Larson is the team’s leading receiver.
Angola at Columbia City
Records: Angola 2-7, Columbia City 4-5
Last week: Angola lost 49-14 to Eastside. Columbia City was defeated 23-13 by Norwell.
Last meeting: Columbia City won 41-27 in sectional play on Oct. 29, 2010.
Both teams enter this postseason contest on four-game losing streaks. it’s going to be very important for both teams to get the upper hand on the other early. The team that scores first will be uplifted and the team that falls behind will be deflated.
It’s been the typical late season struggles that has happened recently against the better teams in the Northeast 8 Conference for the Eagles. However, they can run the football and that’s good to do during postseason football. With not much size up front outside of 290-pound two-way senior lineman Brandon Villafuerte, the Hornets have struggled to contain opposing running games over the past few games.
Columbia City has averaged 257.8 yards per game rushing and is led by junior running back Ethan Sievers, who has rushed for 950 yards at 5.5 yards per carry and eight touchdowns. And it still has veteran quarterback Greg Bolt, who has thrown for 759 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 402 yards and five touchdowns.
The Eagle defense is led by senior linebacker Ryan Elsten, who has 60 tackles.
Lakeland at John Glenn
Records: Lakeland 3-6, John Glenn 4-4
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last week: The Lakers lost 33-29 to Bluffton. The Falcons beat South Bend Washington 41-0.
Last meeting: First meeting.
Lakeland has been incredibly inconsistent. It gave up big chunk plays in allowing three touchdowns in the final 6 minutes and a few seconds to lose to a re-tooling Bluffton squad. The Lakers also turned the ball over six times.
Lakeland quarterback Deion Marshall threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns and ran the ball five times for 55 yards last week. But he also threw three interceptions.
The Falcons has struggled to score against winning teams at only 4.7 points per game, but have been fine against teams with losing records, averaging 33.2 points per game.
John Glenn brought back 19 starters from last year’s team that finished 4-7 and lost to West Noble in a first-round sectional game. The Falcons have a four-year starting quarterback in Nathan Creed and he ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in the victory against South Bend Washington last week.
West Noble at Jimtown
Records: West Noble 4-5, Class 3A No. 11 Jimtown 7-2
Last week: The Chargers won 26-12 over Prairie Heights. The Jimmies beat South Bend Riley 35-0.
Last meeting: Jimtown won 38-0 in last year’s sectional semifinals on Oct. 30, 2020.
The Chargers bring in some momentum after last week’s win over Prairie Heights, but it doesn’t compare to the streak that the Jimmies are on. They’ve won their last seven games, and most of them haven’t been close.
The Northern Indiana Conference North-South Division champions average 37 points per game and allows just under 11 points per contest. Last week, Jimtown allowed 84 total yards to South Bend Riley.
Quarterback Tysen House is very good and has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including Nick Carithers, who had two touchdowns last week. Johntu Reed and Trent Daniels are both solid backs who will be key for the Charger defense to slow down.
For West Noble to not have a repeat of last year, it will move the chains the Seth Pruitt and Zach Beers and come up with some big plays on defense.
Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett
Records: Class 3A No. 7 Tippecanoe Valley 9-0, Garrett 4-5
Media: wawk.com, RTC-TV on IHSAA Champions Network
Last week: The Vikings won 56-25 over Southwood. The Railroaders lost 8-0 to Central Noble.
Last meeting: Garrett won 27-14 on Oct. 21, 2011 in sectional play.
The Vikings enter sectional play averaging 46.7 points per game while allowing under eight points per contest. Tippecanoe Valley has outscored its last four opponents 227-31.
Seniors Jamayson Virgil and Braden Shepherd give the Vikings a potent 1-2 punch in the backfield. Virgil has run for 753 yards and 16 touchdowns, including 217 yards and four scores in last week’s regular-season finale against Southwood. Shepherd has rushed for 566 yards and seven scores, with three games over 100 yards.
Senior quarterback Branson McBrier has completed 58-of-85 passes for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. Senior Rex Kirchenstine has caught 30 passes for 480 yards and seven TDs.
Senior Karl Parker (32.5 tackles), sophomores Dalton Alber (30 tackles) and Wade Jones (24 tackles) and senior D.J. Estep (23 tackles) lead the Vikings’ defense.
Bluffton at Eastside
Records: Class 2A No. 4 Eastside 9-0, Bluffton 4-5
Media: Eastside Blazers channel on IHSAA Champions Network.
Last week: The Tigers beat Lakeland 33-29. The Blazers defeated Angola 49-14.
Last meeting: Eastside won 40-7 in sectional play last year on Oct. 23, 2020.
While the Tigers scored first last year, Eastside made life miserable for Tiger quarterback Lukas Hunt with multiple sacks.
Hunt, a senior, has completed 76-of-128 passes for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions. Hunt leads the team with 551 yards rushing and seven TDs, with sophomore Jon San Juan has 428 yards and four TDs. Seniors Alec Reiff (33 catches, 418 yards, four TDs) and Chase Gibson (17 catches, 330 yards, four TDs) are the top receiving targets.
Seniors John Ringger (50 total tackles) and Jacob Landis (49 tackles) lead the Bluffton defense. Senior Garrett Pauley has 2.5 sacks and classmate Cameron Farmer has two.
Whitko at Central Noble
Records: Whitko 1-8, Central Noble 7-2
Media: wawk.com
Last week: The Wildcats lost 12-9 to Wabash. The Cougars won 8-0 over Garrett.
Last meeting: Central Noble won 56-8 on Oct. 20, 2017 in sectional play.
This past season has been a rebuilding one in the first year under Chip Coldiron. The Wildcats’ lone win is a 21-14 victory over winless North Miami. It was also the only game this season that Whitko scored in double digits.
Their top rusher is Ethan Gilbert with 89 carries for 432 yards and a score. Tyler Veach and Craig Slater each have more have 200 rushing yards, and Slater leads the team with three touchdowns.
Whitko has allowed over 35 points per game. Veach is team’s top tackler with 121 total tackles and six for loss.
The Cougars won’t get too fancy in this one. The duo of Tyler Shisler and Will Hoover should be able to run wild. Hoover has already surpassed the 1,000-mark with 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Prairie Heights at Woodlan
Records: Prairie Heights 3-6, Woodlan 3-6
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola), Summit City Sports on IHSAA Champions Network.
Last week: The Panthers lost 26-12 to West Noble. The Warriors lost 62-0 to Adams Central.
Last meeting: Prairie Heights won 18-8 in sectional play last season on Oct. 23, 2020.
The Warriors have made some progress after winning just one game in 2020. Junior quarterback Jacob Snyder has been a big piece in their rebuild.
Woodlan and Prairie Heights have beaten similar teams. The Warriors’ best win so far was a 32-19 home win over Bluffton in Week 4. They also defeated Southern Wells and Jay County teams that have struggled over the last few years.
The Panthers have not won on the road against an Indiana team since late in the 2014 season when it won at Fremont 23-6 on Oct. 10, 2014. Heights has won at Bronson, Michigan, earlier this season and in 2019.
Sam Levitz tied a school record with three interceptions in a game at West Noble. He is the sixth Panther to pick off three passes in a game and the first to do so since current PH girls track and field coach Randy Rathburn did it in 1986. Also on that three-pick list is current Panthers boys track coach Kim Kellett (1971), Richard Dunkel (1977), Gary Shire (1978) and Todd Boots (1983).
Heights forced four Charger turnovers last week, but had three giveaways, too, and gave up a kickoff return touchdown. The Panthers can take a victory from Leland Etzler Field if they can play pretty clean and be decent stopping the run.
Northfield at Fremont
Records: Northfield 6-3, Fremont 3-6
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on IHSAA Champions Network.
Last week: The Norsemen won 35-0 over North Miami. The Eagles won 68-16 over Lake Station.
Last meeting: Northfield won 56-20 in sectional play on Oct. 22, 2010.
The Eagles erupted for 48 points in the first half Saturday afternoon. They can feel good about ending the regular season with a victory, but they will face a major upgrade in competition tonight with the Norsemen.
Six-foot-3 senior quarterback Jake Halderman has ran for 571 yards and eight touchdowns and thrown for 527 yards and eight touchdowns while only throwing one interception.
Senior Jaydan Goshert has ran for 869 yards at 5.5 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns. He also has 109 tackles, including 76 assists and 11 for loss, at linebacker along with two interceptions. Senior linebacker Jacob Snyder has 122 tackles, including 86 assists and 16 tackles for loss, with two fumble recoveries.
