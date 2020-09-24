WATERLOO — A fast start and a strong finish capped a busy week for DeKalb’s girls soccer team.
The Barons finished a stretch of three matches in three days Wednesday with a 10-1 victory over possible sectional opponent Lakeland.
DeKalb (12-2) put in two goals in just more than 11 minutes to start the game. After leading 3-1 at the half, the Barons turned up their pressure and put in seven more goals, giving them 21 in the last two nights.
The Barons won back-to-back matches after their 1-0 overtime loss, their first in Northeast 8 Conference play, at Norwell Monday.
“It was nice to bounce back with two wins, and hopefully it will prepare us for two tough games at the end of the year with Bellmont and Westview (Monday and Tuesday),” DeKalb coach Logan Cochran said.
The Lakers have also played lots of soccer. They reached the final of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and fell to Angola in overtime Saturday, and dropped a 1-0 decision to West Noble Monday.
Grace Snyder led the Barons Wednesday with three goals, and Riley Exford, Hope Lewis and Katie Witte all added two. Brooke Bowers also scored.
Taylor Jerdon had Lakeland’s goal.
Lewis scored her first goal from the 18 and Snyder followed with a shot into the upper left corner as the Barons led 2-0. Exford caught the keeper off her line later in the half and scored her first goal to make it 3-0.
Lakeland took advantage when the Barons mishandled a crossing pass on the back end, and Jerdon pounced to fire it into the net with 7:45 left before the half.
“Our issue in the first half was a little bit of effort,” Cochran said. “We struggled to move off the ball in the first half.
“One thing we talked about at halftime is we can’t be standing on the sidelines coaching effort. They have to find that internal motivation, and in the second half they definitely found that, scoring seven goals and having more opportunities.”
DeKalb kept the Lakers pinned in their defensive third for much of the second half. Later, they pulled their offensive back and worked on possessing the ball near midfield.
“If we do our jobs and continue to play hard, and do what we’re supposed to do, we can get those goal-scoring opportunities and shut teams down immediately, and we’ll have an opportunity to win every night,” Cochran said.
The Barons will go for a share of the NE8 title in the game against Bellmont Monday. The Squaws are unbeaten in NE8 play, and first have a game with Columbia City Saturday.
