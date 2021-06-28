SOUTH BEND — The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated South Bend 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday at Four Winds Field, but lost the second game to the Cubs 11-4.
The TinCaps (22-25) won last week’s six-game series over South Bend 4-2.
On Sunday, the first game was the completion of Saturday night’s contest that was suspended by rain in the middle of the third inning with the score tied at 1. It went nine innings.
The TinCaps scored two runs after two outs and nobody on in the top of the fifth inning to break at 1-1 tie and made that lead stand the rest of the way. Kelvin Melean walked off Cubs reliever Tanner Jesson-Dalton (1-2), then Agustin Ruiz homered to right for his 10th round tripper of the season.
Ruiz drove in all three Fort Wayne runs and had three hits. Ramon Perez (2-0) pitched two scoreless, hitless innings of relief to get credit for the win. Jose Geraldo pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.
In game two, which went seven innings, the TinCaps scored three runs in the first innings. Then South Bend took over, scoring three runs in the second to tie, followed by six runs in the third and two more in the fourth.
Yonathan Perlaza hit a grand slam to right in the third inning for the Cubs after having a two-run single in the second. He was 2-for-3 with a walk and drove in six runs.
Matt Burch had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for the Cubs. Tyler Suellentrop pitched two innings of relief and got the win.
Justin Lopez was 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs driven in for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne returns home to Parkview Field today to start a six-game series with the Great Lakes Loons, the High-A affiliate of the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The first game back at full capacity will start at 7:05 p.m. It will be Family Feast Night with select concession items only worth $2 apiece.
