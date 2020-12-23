WATERLOO — The finishing touches weren’t there for the DeKalb girls basketball team Tuesday night.
The Barons were up seven headed to the fourth quarter and up three in the final minute, but Blackhawk forced overtime and made the key plays to escape with a 46-43 victory.
DeKalb (2-11) gave the Braves (13-2) only four points in the third quarter in building an advantage, but it unraveled as the guests started the last quarter with two steals, and the Barons had turnovers on five of their first eight possessions.
Hailee Kline, shut out on 0-for-14 shooting until the last minute, drilled a three to tie it with 18 seconds left. She then scored all six of Blackhawk’s points in the overtime, including the only field goal of the extra session.
The teams swapped the lead three times in the overtime. DeKalb went ahead first when Maddie Hickman made a steal and hit one of two at the line.
She gave the Barons their last lead when she chased down a rebound on a free throw miss and drew a foul, and sank both shots to make it 43-42 with 1:53 left.
Kline pierced the Baron defense for a basket, however, and later made two free throws to bring the win to the Braves.
Delaney Cox hit four threes and scored 18 to lead DeKalb. Hickman finished with 15 and a team-best eight rebounds.
Emma Kline scored 10 points for Blackhawk and Hailee Kline finished with nine. Aubree Vander Dussen had eight rebounds.
Blackhawk Christian took the junior varsity game 33-20. Baylee Doster scored eight and Evie Pepple had six for the Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.