WATERLOO — If ever a team was built for the worst field conditions, it’s the Leo Lions.
Playing on DeKalb’s rain-soaked, muddy field, the Lions used their straight-ahead power behind a strong line and rushed for 337 yards in a 14-0 Northeast 8 Conference victory on the Barons’ senior night Friday.
The Class 4A, No. 2 Lions (9-0 overall, 7-0 NE8) clinched the conference championship outright with the win, but will quickly turn their attention to a rematch with East Noble next week.
Several days of rain, plus games being played on the field each of the two previous days, left conditions much more suited to the Lions than the Barons, who couldn’t go to their strength through the air with the lack of footing.
The Lions had a few chunk plays, but for the most part, methodically moved the ball forward, with runners rarely outside the hash marks. DeKalb didn’t make that easy for them with some physical play up front, and played with emotion and enthusiasm despite being a prohibitive underdog.
“No. 2 team in the state, we challenged our players all week,” DeKalb coach Seth Wilcox said. “As a coach you’re a little worried after last week and that tough loss to Bellmont, a team we shouldn’t have lost to.
“You’re kind of worried about where their heads are going to be, but they battled right back this week. They were excited about the opportunity to play a really good Leo team, and they’re excited about the opportunity to play Wawasee (in the first round of the sectional) next week. I couldn’t be more proud of how hard they battled tonight.”
Leo’s runners were nearly impossible to identify with their numbers covered by mud before the first series was over. That series was successful, a 65-yard, eight-play drive which ended on an 11-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion failed.
While the conditions played to Leo’s strengths, they also made turnovers more likely. The Barons (1-8, 1-6) had three fumble recoveries, and the Lions had to settle for the 6-0 lead at the half. The Barons also came up with a fourth-and-one stop in the second half.
Leo reached the DeKalb 11 early in the second quarter and attempted its only pass, but quarterback Jackson Barbour slipped as he went to throw and dropped the ball, with Nate Williams recovering. The Lions reached the DeKalb 5 on their next possession, but lost another fumble with Mitch Snyder making the recovery.
Landon Armstrong also hopped on a fumble in the second half.
The Barons had two good offensive possessions in the first half, but gave up the ball on downs twice inside the Leo 20.
Quarterback Tegan Irk started a 13-play drive with three good runs up the middle, but left the game with an injury after that, and Caiden Pettis went the rest of the way at quarterback.
With the Barons unable to go to the air, Leo’s powerful front stopped them cold in the second half and held them without a first down.
“It’s impossible to walk in the middle of the field right now, let alone trying to get anything going offensively,” Wilcox said.
“Irk sounds like he’s going to be all right, but him getting knocked out of the game didn’t help things. Pettis came in and did a great job, but that kind of messes with the flow on offense when that change happens in the middle of a game.”
Leo took advantage of a short field to start the second half, and moved 45 yards in 12 plays to score on an 8-yard run. The Lions then converted for two points.
Another long drive in the closing minutes forced the Barons to use their timeouts on defense, and Leo was able to run the final 5:41 off the clock.
