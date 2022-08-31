PREP BOYS TENNIS
West Noble at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Huntington North at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Bellmont, 5 p.m.
Fremont at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Bellmont at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights and West Noble at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield and Garrett at Churubusco, 5:45 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Central Noble at East Noble, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Bethany Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Northridge at Westview, 7:15 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Westview at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Garrett at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Churubusco at Eastside, 5:45 p.m.
Northridge at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Wayne, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Anderson at Trine, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Women, Trine at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Men, Trine at Goshen, 7 p.m.
