BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview's boys cross country team and the West Noble girls both won the annual Prairie Heights Panther Run Saturday.
Led by race winner Noah Bontrager in 16 minutes, 24.47 seconds, the Warriors boys had 47 points to finish ahead of Garrett in second with 55 and West Noble in third with 61.
Central Noble was fourth with 96 points, followed by Lakeland (117), the host Panthers (177), South Bend Career Academy (193), Fremont (206) and Hamilton (233). Churubusco and Oak Farm Montessori were both one runner short of having team scores.
In the girls' meet, West Noble eked past Leo, 33-37. Prairie Heights was third with 100, followed by Garrett (116), Westview (117), Central Noble (149) and Lakeland (170). Churubusco, Fremont, SBCA and Hamilton did not have enough runners to have team scores.
Lion freshman Rowyn Norris won the race in 19:50.41. Charger sophomore Trinity Parson was second in 20:55.14.
In the boys' meet, Bontrager was a little over 67.5 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Garrett senior Gavin Weller, who finished in 17:32.02.
Westview had four runners finish in the top seven. Freshman Daniel Yoder was fourth in 17:41.44, senior Nick Bontrager was sixth in 17:56.07, and Christien Noward was seventh in 17:59.97.
Garrett also had Nate Presswood in the top 10 in eighth at 18:08.97. The Railroaders had their top five runners in the top 20, including freshman Carter Coffman in 13th place in 18:29.03.
West Noble was led by Evan Rodriguez in in fifth at 17:44.22 and Nathan Troxel in 12th in 18:24.93.
Malachi Malcolm led CN in 10th place in 18:13.11. The next four Cougars finished from 22nd to 27th place and had a pack time of just under 19 seconds. Jackson Kitchen was 22nd in 19:13.51.
Lakeland was led by freshman Memphis Martin in in third overall in 17:32.47 and junior Landon Jaeger in ninth in 18:11.11.
Churubusco had Evan Palmer in 11th in 18:21.78, Josh Emenhiser in 15th in 18:39.05 and Elijah Smith in 17th in 18:50.63.
Shaun Fansler paced Fremont in 18th place in 19:01.36. Dyllan Prater led Prairie Heights in 31st place in 19:50.54. Cooper Routsong was 40th for Oak Farm Montessori in 20:28.45. Hamilton's top finisher was Robert Schiek in 56th place in 21:48.09.
In the girls' meet, Leo had four girls in the top eight. The Chargers had six girls in the top 12 to eke past the Lions.
Senior Ruby Clark was fourth for West Noble in 21:04.19. The Chargers also had Mya Emmert in seventh in 21:31.11, junior Ava Bish in ninth in 21:39.55, sophomore Lanie Martin in 11th in 21:52.87, and senior Rachel Klages in 12th in 21:53.39.
Two PH runners finished in the top 10. Junior Ashlynn Myers was third in 20:58.63 and classmate Katia Fernandez was 10th in 21:47.01.
Garrett was led by freshman Elly Cossairt in 13th place in 22:05.71 and classmate Charlotte Lemen in 21st in 23:01.71.
Westview was paced by Adelyn Rainsberger in 14th place in 22:10.98 and Bailey Manns in 18th in 22:22.81.
Alyssa Spohr led Central Noble in 28th in 23:40.56. Freshman Reggie Sunderland paced the Lakers in 15th in 22:11.14.
Churubusco had four girls running, led by Jorja DeBolt in 17th in 22:20.54 and Ella Elias in 22nd in 23:08.25.
Both Fremont runners ran personal best times. Hallie Shrewsburg finished 16th in 22:11.32 and Olivia Atkins finished in 37:08.63.
Lone Hamilton runner Jasmine Schiek finished 31st in 24:32.27.
In the middle school meets, West Noble won both and St. Charles/St. Jude was second in both meets.
In the girls' meet, Westview's Merrill Warrener won in 12:25.64. Oak Farm's Kaylee Routsong was fifth in 13:06.44.
Other area girls in the top 10 were Eastside's Emerson Reinig in sixth in 13:06.54, West Noble's Lynden Chordas in seventh in 13:09.62, Fremont's Amoree Price in eighth in 13:12.54, West Noble's Sara Agiular in ninth in 13:18.29, and Charger Karyme Barrientos in 13:27.07.
In the boys' race, West Noble's Graysen Ruch won in 10:57.64 and teammate Daniel Trinklein was third in 11:19.22.
Eastside's Luke Daniels was fourth in 11:22.66 and Westview's Travis Gingerich placed fifth in 11:35.20.
Other area boys in the top 10 were West Noble's Ryan Glick in eighth place in 11:45.21, Charger Layne Targgart in ninth in 11:48.34, and Central Noble's Max Lower in 10th in 11:49.39.
Prairie Heights Panther Run
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. West Noble 33 points, 2. Leo 37, 3. Prairie Heights 100, 4. Garrett 116, 5. Westview 117, 6. Central Noble 149, 7. Lakeland 170.
Top 40 Individual Results
1. R. Norris (Leo) 19:50.41, 2. T. Parson (WN) 20:55.14, 3. A. Myers (PH) 20:58.63, 4. R. Clark (WN) 21:04.19, 5. M. Norris (Leo) 21:16.22, 6. E. Cogdell (Leo) 21:23.57, 7. Emmert (WN) 21:31.11, 8. Beaty (Leo) 21:37.49, 9. Bish (WN) 21:39.55, 10. K. Fernandez (PH) 21:47.01, 11. L. Martin (WN) 21:52.87, 12. Klages (WN) 21:53.39, 13. Cossairt (G) 22:05.71, 14. A. Rainsberger (WV) 22:10.98, 15. Sunderland (LL) 22:11.14, 16. Shrewsburg (Fremont) 22:11.32, 17. J. DeBolt (Churubusco) 22:20.54, 18. Manns (WV) 22:22.81, 19. Shenfeld (Leo) 22:26.49, 20. A. Warrener (WV) 22:33.87, 21. Lemen (G) 23:01.71, 22. Elias (CH) 23:08.25, 23. Wagner (Leo) 23:09.67, 24. Romanetz (G) 23:14.63, 25. Kortenber (Leo) 23:15.93, 26. C. Lewis (PH) 23:34.83, 27. Sajdak (CH) 23:37.92, 28. Spohr (CN) 23:40.56, 29. Lara (WN) 23:48.87, 30. Ma. Malcolm (CN) 23:57.72, 31. J. Schiek (Hamilton) 24:32.27, 32. Hopf (CN) 24:36.79, 33. Owsley (WV) 24:39.96, 34. Sauter (Leo) 24:41.70, 35. Vankoevering (LL) 24:45.65, 36. B. Hostetler (PH) 25:16.11, 37. A. Ruch (WN) 25:16.77, 38. Jacobs (G) 25:24.41, 39. Long (SBCA) 25:24.76, 40. Ebert (G) 25:43.96.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Westview 47, 2. Garrett 55, 3. West Noble 61, 4. Central Noble 96, 5. Lakeland 117, 6. Prairie Heights 177, 7. South Bend Career Academy 193, 8. Fremont 206, 9. Hamilton 233.
Top 40 Individual Results
1. N. Bontrager (WV) 16:24.47, 2. Weller (G) 17:32.02, 3. M. Martin (LL) 17:32.47, 4. Dan. Yoder (WV) 17:41.44, 5. E. Rodriguez (EN) 17:44.22, 6. N. Bontrager (WV) 17:56.07, 7. Noward (WV) 17:59.97, 8. Pressword (G) 18:08.97, 9. Jaeger (LL) 18:11.11, 10. Mal. Malcolm (CN) 18:13.11, 11. E. Palmer (CH) 18:21.78, 12. Troxel (WN) 18:24.93, 13. C. Coffman (G) 18:29.03, 14. Hofmeister (WN) 18:29.73, 15. J. Emenhiser (CH) 18:39.05, 16. Bartlett (WN) 18:41.65, 17. El. Smith (CH) 18:50.63, 18. Fansler (FR) 19:01.36, 19. Ko. Smith (G) 19:03.55, 20. A. Boltz (G) 19:05.24, 21. Petersen (WN) 19:10.15, 22. Jackson Kitchen (CN) 19:13.51, 23. Ky. Knafel (CN) 19:16.55, 24. Sandoval (WN) 19:17.55, 25. M. Hall (SBCA) 19:18.04, 26. Knight (CN) 19:18.94, 27. Ke. Knafel (CN) 19:32.30, 28. C. Boltz (G) 19:37.79, 29. Bieberich (WN) 19:39.78, 30. O. Hofer (LL) 19:44.84, 31. Prater (PH) 19:50.54, 32. A. Yoder (WV) 19:57.34, 33. C. Fielden (G) 19:57.41, 34. Stevens-DeWitt (G) 19:58.41, 35. Beechy (WV) 20:01.10, 36. B. Sprague (WN) 20:01.20, 37. B. Williams (CH) 20:17, 38. Ka. Baker (G) 20:20.97, 39. M. Rhodes (SBCA) 20:21.70, 40. C. Routsong (Oak Farm Mont.) 20:28.45.
