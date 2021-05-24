AUBURN — Lakewood Park jumped ahead quickly and was opportunistic along the way, and senior Madison Miller was solid in the pitching circle in the Panthers’ 6-2 victory over Bethany Christian in the first game of the Class 1A Lakewood Park Christian Sectional Monday.
LPC (8-14) will play defending sectional champion Fremont (9-20) in a semifinal game Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Panthers got on the board with their first two batters in the bottom of the first inning off Bruin starter Julia Moser. Mackenzie Shepherd tripled, then scored on a teammate’s single.
Lakewood Park scored on a passed ball and a throwing error on the same play with two outs in the fourth. Mallory Schrader, courtesy running for catcher Grace Merkel, scored on the Bethany passed ball. After catcher Mia Reinhardt overthrew Moser covering home plate, Miller ran home and scored from second base on the play.
The Panthers got a run in the fifth after two outs and nobody on. Samantha Schlotter started the rally with a single to right. Then Megan Knox had a bunt single, and a throwing error allowed Schlotter to go to third base. Merkel was hit by a pitch again to load the bases.
With the next LPC hitter up, Schlotter was about halfway between third base and home and broke for home when Reinhardt threw the ball back to Moser. Schlotter beat the throw back home to give Lakewood Park a 4-0 lead.
Freshman Claire Moughler added a two-run single with one out in the sixth to give LPC a 6-1 lead.
Panther coach Chris Mosley enjoyed the process heading into this sectional game.
“We treated the regular season like spring training. No one cares how many you lose in the regular season as long as you win in the postseason,” Mosley said. “You can choose to wear your losses, but we really didn’t. If you give in to being young and inexperienced, you can allow it to beat you.
“One of our freshman girls coming in who was supposed to pitch hurt her back. Madison and Megan (Knox) took it upon themselves to learn how to pitch. It wasn’t easy,” he continued. “We started to hit. When we made an error, they eventually did not compound to three or four errors. They learned to shake it off. Our seniors (Miller, Shepherd and Schlotter) have really stepped up as leaders along with our one junior (Knox).”
The Bruins (3-6) scored in the sixth when the Panthers did not cleanly secure the ball in the infield after a single from Bailee Brown. Reinhardt singled home a run in the seventh with two outs.
Lakewood Park was figuring things out in its fourth game of the season when it lost at Fremont 19-7 in five innings on April 8. Miller was not available due to oral surgery after getting hit with a batted ball. Mosley is looking forward to the rematch Thursday.
“I’m proud of the girls,” he said.
In other area sectional action Monday, Churubusco lost to South Adams 12-2 in six innings at the Class 2A Eastside Sectional. The Eagles finished their season at 9-16.
