Four area football teams are still alive in the sectional semifinal round of the Indiana High School Athletic Association state tournament.
Three of the teams will be involved in rematches of regular season games on the other team’s home field tonight when Eastside travels to Central Noble in Class 2A, Sectional 35 and DeKalb visits Leo in Class 4A, Sectional 19.
The other local matchup will be in Class 2A, Sectional 35 as Prairie Heights has a huge challenge at home against Bishop Luers, one of the three teams to share the Summit Athletic Conference championship.
DeKalb at Leo
Records: DeKalb 2-8, Class 4A No. 2 Leo 10-0
Media: Summit City Sports on IHSAA Champions Network
Last week: The Barons won their sectional opener at Wawasee 42-14. The Lions won in the final seconds at East Noble 32-29.
Last meeting: The Lions won 14-0 in the regular season finale in Waterloo on Oct. 15.
Field conditions won’t be an issue in the rematch between the teams on Leo’s synthetic surface. The first game was played in a horrible quagmire at DeKalb. With both sides limited in what they could do, Leo used its straight ahead power to control the ball.
The Barons were unable to go to the passing game, and Leo stymied their run.
DeKalb showed what a strong running attack to mix with its passing game could do at Wawasee in the sectional opener. The Barons scored on five straight possessions in the second half to blow open a close game. Matching that running abililty against Leo will be a tougher task, however.
Tegan Irk threw for 244 yards and four TDs in the win. He was 9-for-9 passing in the second half.
Irk is the Northeast 8 Conference’s No. 1 passer with 1,505 yards. Donnie Wiley (536 yards), Logan Shultz-Montoya (498) and Derek Overbay (340) are all in the top seven in receiving in the league.
On defense, Landon Armstrong is tied for first in the NE8 in tackles with 109. Nate Williams and Mitch Snyder are 3-4 having been in on 86 and 79 stops, respectively.
Leo lives on the ground, averaging 370 yards per game, but showed it could pass when needed in the heart-stopping win against East Noble. Seniors Mason Sheron (1,231 yards) and Carson Hoeppner (811) are the top two rushers for Leo. Sheron leads the NE8 in scoring with 20 TDs and 13 two-point conversions.
Eastside at Central Noble
Records: Class 2A No. 4 Eastside 10-0, Central Noble 8-2.
Media: Eastside Sports Network on IHSAA Champions Network
Last week: The Blazers won 49-6 over visiting Bluffton. The Cougars defeated visiting Whitko 49-0.
Last meeting: The Blazers won in Butler 42-0 on Oct. 8.
Both coaches will probably agree that you can forget about the first meeting. At this point, it doesn’t matter.
This time, the winner gets to play for a sectional championship next week and the loser puts the pads away for the season.
The Blazers have scored 42 or more points in six straight contests. The key for the Cougars is to keep Eastside’s potent offense off the field.
They hope to do that with a solid running attack.
Senior Will Hoover leads the team with 1,347 yards on 178 attempts and 15 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Shisler has gained 410 yards with seven TDs. Senior Ashton Smith (33 rushes, 316 yards, five TDs) and senior Chase Spencer (43 rushes, 231 yards, one TD) are also solid running threats for the Cougars.
Shisler has completed 51-of-123 passes for 880 yards and seven TDs while throwing seven interceptions. Senior Preston Diffendarfer has caught 21 of those passes for 533 yards and six scores. Smith (15 catches, 191 yards, two TDs) and senior Ashton Dunlap (12 catches, 173 yards) are also receiving threats.
Defensively, senior Logan Hawk leads the team with 79 total tackles, with Dunlap right behind with 77 tackles. Senior Isaac Clay (54 tackles) has 11.5 tackles for losses with 2.5 sacks. Senior Cade Weber (50 tackles) has 10.5 stops for losses, including a team-best three sacks.
Diffendarfer and Smith have each picked off three passes to lead the Cougars. Dunlap, Weber and junior Blake Weeks have two fumble recoveries each.
Just because the Eastside offense isn’t on the field doesn’t mean you’re safe. Last week against Bluffton, the defense produced seven turnovers — tying a school record with six interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown. Another pick would have gone for a score except for a penalty.
The Blazers are led by dual threat quarterback Laban Davis. The senior has completed 79-of-119 passes for 1,420 yards and 19 touchdowns with just three picks. On the ground, he has compiled 1,586 yards with 25 touchdowns.
Junior Carsen Jacobs (14 catches, 369 yards, four TDs), senior Gavin Wallace (23 catches, 365 yards, eight TDs) and senior Dylan Bredemeyer (16 catches, 286 yards, two TDs) are Davis’ favorite targets.
Junior Dax Holman gives Eastside another potent running option, gaining 618 yards on 88 rushes for 11 scores.
On defense, junior Dackotia Reed leads the team with 66 total tackles, including 42 solo stops. Holman has 60 total tackles and senior Kyler Bibbee has been part of 56 stops. Bibbee and Reed each have six tackles for losses. Senior Bobby Davis leads the Blazers with 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries and junior Brady Laub has 4.5 sacks.
Bredemeyer leads Eastside with five interceptions — three coming last week — and junior Briar Munsey has three picks.
Bishop Luers at Prairie Hgts.
Records: Class 2A No. 2 Bishop Luers 9-1, Prairie Heights 4-6
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola)
Last week: The Knights beat Fairfield 46-8 at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field. The Panthers won 40-27 at Woodlan.
Last meeting: The Knights won at home 49-0 in a first-round Class 2A sectional game on Oct. 24, 2008.
The Panthers had one of their best offensive games in a long time to start the playoffs, compiling 497 yards of total offense against Woodlan. Heights looks to carry over that positive momentum against last year’s 2A state runner-up.
“We’re excited,” PH coach Pat McCrea said of the Luers game after his team’s victory over the Warriors. “Our kids get to play against some future NFL players. Go out and take a shot.
“They’re a good team and we have to be prepared for them.”
The Panthers will look to control the ball in order to keep a prolific Knights offense off the field.
Luers senior quarterback Carson Clark became the SAC’s career passing leader. He has completed 68% of his passes this season (157-232) for 2,442 yards and 33 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
Senior Brody Glenn is one of the top receivers in the state, catching 50 passes this fall for 950 yards and 17 touchdowns. Other significant targets are senior Antwian Lake (36 receptions, 548 yards, 6 touchdowns) and junior Jayden Hill (37 receptions, 489 yards, 6 TDs). Senior Sir Hale has 18 total touchdowns and has rushed for 1,049 yards at 6.6 yards per carry.
The Knights have a lot of upperclassmen on defense and are led by senior linebacker Evan Linker, who made 71 total tackles, including 45 solos and 7.5 tackles for loss.
