Boys Tennis Panthers beat Fremont
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Fremont 3-2 on Monday.
All of the matches were settled in two sets, and the Panthers won at all three singles positions.
Fremont won the JV dual 5-1.
Prairie Heights 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Ethan Bock 6-2, 6-1. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Nick Miller 6-1, 7-5. 3. Logan Nott (PH) def. Josh Sherbondy 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Evan Towns-Nick Rutherford (F) def. Chace Bachelor-Logan Hamilton 6-2, 7-5. 2. Alex Chilenski-Sam Verdin (F) def. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler 6-1, 6-1.
On Saturday, the Panthers beat Northrop 4-1 but lost to Norwell 5-0.
Prairie Heights 4, Northrop 1
Singles: 1. Byler (PH) def. Kytta 6-3, 6-0. 2. Perkins (PH) def. Baker 6-0, 6-4. 3. Nott (PH) def. Schmucker 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Hamilton-Bachelor (PH) def. Heller-Mac 6-4, 6-2. 2. Clayton-Tran (N) def. Malone-Ambler 6-3, 7-6.
Norwell 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Gerber (N) def. Byler 6-2, 7-5, 2. John loz (N) def. Perkins 6-0, 6-0. 3. Bossel (N) def. Nott 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Johnson-House (N) def. Hamilton-Bachelor 6-0, 6-1. 2. White-Holliday (N) def. Malone-Ambler 6-0, 6-0.
Girls SoccerLakeland clinches NECC regular season titleLAGRANGE — Two days after winning the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship, the Lakers won the regular season title after beating West Noble 5-1 on Monday.
It’s the first outright title for Lakeland.
Kylee Palmer led the Lakers with two goals and two assists. Lizbeth Soto-Ramirez, Brooklyn Olinger and Daisy Munoz each added a goal apiece.
Central Noble 2, Whitko 0
In South Whitley, the Cougars defeated the Wildcats 2-0 to pick up their first win of the season.
Columbia City 8, East Noble 0
In Columbia City, the Knights lost a Northeast 8 Conference game to the Eagles.
In goal, Lauren Lash had 23 saves.
Boys SoccerEast Noble blanks Columbia CityKENDALLVILLE — The Knights won 8-0 over Columbia City on their senior night.
East Noble travels to Bellmont Wednesday.
VolleyballGarrett takes Wawasee Invitational crownSYRACUSE — Garrett won the Wawasee Invitational on Saturday.
The Railroaders won eight of nine sets in winning all four of their matches. They only went the full three sets with Columbia City in defeating the Eagles 25-9, 23-25, 15-4.
Garrett (18-1) swept Bethany Christian (25-17, 25-23), Culver Academies (25-18, 25-12) and Wabash (25-13, 25-16).
Sophomore Morgan Ostrowski had 22 kills in the tournament for the Railroaders, and junior Logan Smith had 16 aces.
WNMS splits with Central NobleALBION — The West Noble Middle School volleyball teams won the eighth grade match 25-21, 25-24.
Haddie Hile had two aces for the Cougars, and Kyleigh Egolf added one. Kelsee Lutz finished with eight assists, and Ella Zolman knocked down two blocks.
In the seventh grade match, Central Noble won 25-18, 25-14.
Cross CountyPanther runners compete at inviteBERNE — Lakewood Park Christian runners took part in the South Adams Small School Invitational Saturday.
Heather Elwood led the Panther girls, taking 32nd place. Chris Shively was 36th for the Lakewood boys.
Anthony Mansojer led Lakewood Park’s junior high team with a 28th-place finish.
Unified Flag Football
Sectional pairings set
INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional draw for the second annual IHSAA Unified Flag Football State Tournament were announced on Monday.
The sectionals will be held on Oct. 5.
The teams from Central Noble and East Noble will face off in the first round of the sectional at Tippecanoe Valley. The winner will play Wawasee.
DeKalb will play the winner of Carroll-Wabash in the semifinals.
The regionals will be the following Saturday on Oct. 12, and the state finals are Oct. 19 at noon at the Grand Park Sports Event Center in Westfield.
College VolleyballTrine 1-1 in first home matches of seasonANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball swept Bluffton (Ohio) and was swept by Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Calvin on Saturday afternoon at Hershey Hall.
The Thunder beat Bluffton 26-24, 25-17, 25-22. Madison Munger had 15 kills for Trine, and East Noble graduate Sarah Toles added nine kills and three aces. Breanna Small had seven kills, three block assists and a solo block.
Trine lost to the NCAA Division III top-ranked Knights 25-21, 25-23, 25-20. Munger had 20 kills, Jacqueline Baughman had 25 assists, and Lindsey DeCamp had 17 digs for the Thunder (8-5).
College TennisTrine’s Spirrison wins twice at ITA RegionalsKALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University sophomore Ashley Spirrison was 2-2 in singles competition this past weekend in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III Women’s Central Regional Championship at Kalamazoo College.
Spirrison won two consolation matches in straight sets after losing her first match.
Trine Kyra Braun and the doubles team of Spirrison and Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole both went 0-2 in the tournament.
College HockeyTrine ACHA D2 men tie, defeat MichiganANGOLA — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team opened its season with a 3-3 tie at Michigan Friday night in Ann Arbor, then defeated the Wolverines 2-1 at Thunder Ice Arena Saturday.
On Saturday, Marcus Tilmon and Dakota Davis scored for the Thunder. Christian Heller was the winning goaltender.
Thunder ACHA D3 men’s squad sweeps AuroraANGOLA — Trine University’s ACHA Division 3 men’s hockey team opened its season with two wins over Aurora, Illinois, last weekend at Thunder Ice Arena. The Thunder won 8-2 on Friday, then prevailed 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday.
Jalan Armstrong scored the game-winning goal in the shootout on Saturday for Trine.
On Friday, Matt Bradley scored three times to lead the Thunder. Trine also had goals from Armstrong, Max Nieszala, Bobby Thayer, Owen Engel and Brendan Lambert. Adam Backe was the winning netminder.
College GolfTrine men win MIAA Jamboree at AlmaALMA, Mich. — The Thunder men’s golf team won the second conference event of the fall season by finishing first at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Jamboree No. 2 at the Pine River Country Club Saturday.
Trine finished 14 strokes ahead of second place, Calvin, with a combined score of 291.
Nick Knowlton finished two-under par with a 70 and was the medalist. Teammate Grant Brettnacher came in second, shooting a 72.
Mitch Lowney tied four fourth at 74, followed by Cameron Ruge in ninth at 75 and Carlos Coeto, who tied for 10th with 76. Todd Mieske competed as an individual and shot a 74 to tie for fourth.
