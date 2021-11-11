ANGOLA — Trine and Hope will be playing for a share of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association football championship Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium. But the winner of that contest is more than likely going to need a lot of help the make the NCAA Division III Playoffs.
The Flying Dutchmen (7-2 overall), the Thunder (6-3) and Albion (8-1) are in a three-way tie for first place in the MIAA at 4-1. The Britons have the tiebreaker over both Hope and Trine by defeating them over the past two weeks and host Alma (5-4, 1-4) on Saturday.
Albion broke the game with the visiting Thunder open over the final 20 minutes of the first half on Oct. 30, then had to hold off Trine in a 31-24 victory. Then the Britons overcame a major comeback from the Flying Dutchmen on Saturday in Holland, Michigan, regained the lead and dodged a bullet late to win 41-38.
Albion took the 41-38 lead on a Jackson Cooney’s 36-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, then Hope connected on two big pass plays to begin the ensuing drive. On the second play of that drive, Chase Brown completed a pass to Lucas Leak covering 25 yards. Briton Kalil Brown knocked the ball loose from Leak deep in Albion territory, and Albion teammate Jeremiah Major recovered at the Dutchmen 2-yard line. Then the Britons ran out the clock.
Hoping Alma can play spoiler at Albion seems like a miracle considering the Scots’ inability to move the football against Trine and Hope over the past two weeks.
Alma took advantage of two Thunder turnovers to take a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. But Trine recovered and ran away from the Scots in a 37-23 victory.
The Thunder were keyed by defense and special teams. They scored three touchdown in about five minutes early in the third quarter on pick 6’s by Tyler Pollard and Zach Kornak, followed by an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown by Eastside graduate Aaron Dean to pull away.
Alma had 154 yards of total offense against Trine, and only had 139 yards of total offense in a 27-3 loss to Hope on Oct. 30.
All the Thunder and Hope can do is focus on the task at hand in Angola Saturday. The game starts at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on the Trine Broadcasting Network through livestream.com with the pregame show starting at 12:30 p.m.
The Flying Dutchmen have risen into a consistent MIAA title contender under sixth-year coach Peter Stuursma, a 1993 Hope graduate. After winning seven Michigan high school state championships in 16 seasons at East Grand Rapids, he has led Hope to a 39-11 record, including 27-4 in the MIAA, since he took over in 2016. Hope did not play football during the 2020-21 academic year.
Trine is 2-2 against Stuursma’s Dutchmen. Their last meeting was a 51-0 Hope drubbing in Angola on Oct. 5, 2019. That happened to be a week before Thunder freshman quarterback Alex Price threw his first collegiate pass in his second college football game.
Hope is about as balanced as you can be in leading the MIAA in total offense at 475.1 yards per game. It has ran for 2,141 yards and passed for 2,135 yards.
The Flying Dutchmen lead the conference in scoring offense (36 points per game) and scoring defense (14.7 points allowed per game).
Junior Chase Brown has completed 64.2% of his passes (131-204) for 1,834 yards and 16 touchdowns with only eight interceptions.
Junior Daniel Romano has rushed for 825 yards at 6.8 yards per carry and nine touchdowns. Senior Brandon Anderson has also played in all nine games and has ran for 362 yards at 7.2 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns.
Sophomore Terrell Harris leads Hope pass catchers with 46 receptions for 581 yards and five touchdowns. Six-foot-4 junior Ian Rampersad has 24 catches for 362 yards and two scores. Junior TJ McKenzie Jr. averages 19.4 yards per reception with 23 catches for 446 yards and five touchdowns.
Junior free safety Brady Howe leads the Dutchmen on defense with 63 total tackles, including 38 solos. Senior defensive end Drew Althouse has 11.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior cornerback Trevor Sutton has three fumble recoveries. Junior safety Adam Vander Kooy has three interceptions.
Trine leads the MIAA in kickoff return average (27.8-yard average) and punt return average (19.1-yard average).
Consistent, efficient play will be important in a championship game. Big plays can add to it, but it will not make up for inconsistent play, including not being able to sustain drives and not consistently getting your defense off the field in key situations.
