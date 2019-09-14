WATERLOO — East Noble’s passing game got rolling early in Friday’s game with rival DeKalb.
Quick scoring drives on their first two possessions gave the Knights an early lead to work with and sent them to a 35-7 Northeast 8 football win.
Quarterback Bailey Parker hit his six passes of the night, all to wide receiver Hayden Jones. He was 15-of-25 for 248 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He also scored East Noble’s last touchdown on a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter.
East Noble’s fullbacks did some heavy lifting for the other two scores, with Jacob VanGorder and Justin Marcellus making short touchdown runs.
“In the sectional game last year, I felt we didn’t take some of the chances we needed to take on the outside,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “I was disappointed in myself. Tonight, one of our goals was to get the ball out quickly to guys and hopefully open the running game.
“I’m not real happy with how we ran the ball. Early on we ran the ball well, but then they started to bring a lot of pressure, which opened up a ton of one-on-one opportunities. We’ve got some receivers who took advantage, and give credit to those guys for making big plays.”
The Barons tried to use a simple remedy to stop the Knights, keep the ball away from them. DeKalb used 15 plays and almost nine minutes to drive to the East Noble 30 on its first possession. The Barons failed on a fourth-and-3 play, however.
Parker’s 37-yard scoring strike to Jones made it 14-0. Some shimmy and shake in the Knight’s touchdown celebration, and a three-and-out forced by the DeKalb defense, led the Barons getting the ball at their 45.
They kept it nine plays this time, but bobble in the backfield forced them into a fourth-and-4 at the East Noble 12. Rowan Zolman knocked down Evan Eshbach’s fourth-down pass, and the Knights had held again.
Despite possessing the ball for more than 14 minutes of the first half, the Barons had nothing on the scoreboard.
“It’s four weeks in a row where we didn’t come out ready to play,” Baron coach Pete Kempf said. “We took two drives again. We can’t keep dropping 14 points every week and try to find a way to come back. We left 14 or 21 points, and you’re not going to beat good teams.
“I’m disappointed with how we played on offense. A lot of mistakes, lack of communication. A lot of that falls on coaches. It means the players weren’t comfortable with what they were expected to do. We’ll go back to work and figure it out.”
The Knights were prepared for the Barons’ ground game.
“I liked what our game plan was defensively, just trying to contain everything,” Amstutz said. “They’ve got good running backs and a big offensive line.
“We wanted to put them in some tough situations. I thought we played great on defense. That’s a good offense, and I’m sure we’re going to see them down the road. That could be a sectional matchup.”
DeKalb opened the second half with a 92-yard, nine-play drive for its only touchdown. Eshbach hit Easton Rhodes for 13 yards and Tanner Jack for 11 more on the screen. Caleb Nixon then adjusted to a ball thrown behind him and picked the ball off the top of the grass for a 34-yard gain. Jack ran for the score on the next play.
