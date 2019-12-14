FORT WAYNE — It was a neat experience for Fremont and Hamilton’s boys basketball teams to play at Memorial Coliseum Saturday afternoon. However, the Northeast Corner Conference game was one-sided in favor of the Eagles, 83-22.
Senior Ty Ritter scored an inside basket 1 minute, 50 seconds into the game for the Marines to open the scoring. Then the Eagles (3-1, 2-1 NECC) ran off 15 straight points.
Fremont is a young, building team that has become cohesive. With only one returning player with varsity experience in Alex Thain, the Marines (0-5, 0-1) are still working to collectively get on the same page.
“In a game like this, we gained more confidence. This was a stepping stone,” Eagles coach Craig Helfrich said. “We can’t play to the level of our competition and we didn’t do that.”
“You saw how unselfish we are. No one cares about who gets the points. We were good defensively,” he added. “We can build some momentum from this.”
Fremont led 46-15 at the half, then blanked Hamilton 17-0 in the fourth quarter.
“There’s a lack of chemistry,” Marines coach Brad Hennessey said. “It’s an uphill battle, but we’ll get there.”
The Eagles outrebounded Hamilton 49-26 and forced 22 Marine turnovers while only giving up the ball eight times. Fremont had 21 assists on 31 made field goals.
Kameron Colclasure led four Eagle players in doubles figures with 22 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Kaleb Gannon had 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Logan Brace had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ethan Bock added 11 points, five steals and four assists.
Eight different players scored for Fremont.
Thain was the only Hamilton player to score in double figures with 13 points.
Hennessey hopes his Marines can play in the Coliseum on an annual basis. Hamilton’s girls played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis last season. The Marine boys played Garrett at Bankers Life on Jan. 6, 2018.
“This is huge. I’m glad we got the opportunity,” Hennessey said.
Fremont will play in arena settings twice in eight days. The Eagles play at Reading, Mich., Tuesday night, then play Angola at Trine University’s MTI Center this coming Saturday night.
The Rangers, whose school enrollment is 232 and whose football team won a state title in Michigan’s smallest class for their second straight season just after Thanksgiving, will only be playing their second basketball game of the season Tuesday.
In the junior varsity game Saturday, the Eagles won 40-31.
Fremont had 11 points from Charlie Peet, eight from Ethan Bontrager and seven from Jake Allman. Brandon Dittemore had nine points and Dawson Miller scored eight for Hamilton.
The Marines travel to Central Noble on Tuesday.
