Trine University’s track and field teams spread themselves out this past weekend, sending athletes to three different meets and charting strong performances across all three.
Seven of the Thunder’s long distance runners traveled to St. Louis, Mo. for the Washington University Distance Carnival Friday, and many athletes went to the Hilltopper Relays at Western Kentucky University Friday and Saturday.
At the Distance Carnival, freshmen Lydia Randolph and Chloe Goodrich and junior Alli Smith ran the women’s 10,000-meter run, with Randolph finishing 16th at 37:07.99, Smith placing 22nd in 38:15.43 and Goodrich recording a 26th-place finish at 38:35.53. Forty-eight runners in total competed in the race.
For the men’s 10,000 meters, freshman Joseph Packard recorded the top finish for the Thunder, placing 39th in 31:30.83, with senior and East Noble graduate Noah Acker finishing 52nd with a time of 32:08.27 and junior Jacob Myers recording a time of 32:20.48 to finish 58th out of 82.
In the women’s 5,000, freshman Hannah Parker was the lone representative for Trine, finishing 96th out of 135 for a time of 19:57.23.
Four Trine women competed at the Hilltopper Relays Friday and Saturday. Sophomore Haley Livingston won the long jump Friday with a jump of 18 feet, 4.5 inches in her first attempt of the day to break her own school record. On the second day, Livingston placed fourth (10.98 meters) in the triple jump, 14th (15.29 seconds) in the 100 meter hurdles and 15th (1:09.01) in the 400 hurdles.
Sophomore Ana Parker and junior Amira Faulkner ran in the 1500 Saturday, with Parker finishing 21st (4:59.04) and Faulkner finishing 29th (5:03.86). In the 800, Parker ran a time of 2:28.85 to finish 24th while Faulkner ran it in 2:29.43 to finish 27th. Sophomore Marissa Kenney edged her out to place 26th (2:29.15).
On the men’s first day at the relays, Greysen Spohn finished third (6-2.75) in the high jump on a tiebreaker, while Ethan Spahr placed ninth (5-10.75) on a tiebreaker in the same event.
Spahr, along with Noah McClellan, also competed in the long jump, with Spahr finishing 10th (20-7.75) and McClellan placing 24th (19 feet). Spahr also finished 11th (12.98 meters) in the triple jump, while McClellan placed 15th (12.38) and eighth in the javelin (48.48) during the second day.
On the second day, junior Jake Gladieux took victories in the 110 (14.45) and 400 hurdles (53.15). Also competing in the 110 hurdles were Evan Selby, who finished fourth (15.17), and Spohn, who placed sixth (15.20). Selby added a 12th-place finish (58.25) in the 400 hurdles, while Spohn led the team in the 200, finishing 18th (23 seconds).
Senior Josh Davis led the Thunder in the 100, placing 14th (11.14), while junior Aidan Lapp finished 13th (2:00.76) in the 800 and 18th (4:10.37) in the 1500 to pace the team.
Trine’s 4x100 relay team also won its race in 41.99 seconds.
The Thunder had much of both of their teams in the George Glass Invitational at Taylor University Saturday. The report from that meet will be in Tuesday’s edition.
