Lillie Cone has a lot to be proud of in her golf career at DeKalb High School, on and off the course.
After a strong standing in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, an amazing finish in the regional to qualify for state and winning individual sectional and Northeast 8 titles, Cone was named KPC Media Group Girls Golf Prep of the Year for the second straight year.
Fremont coach Eric Wirick is the area Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to the regional round of the state tournament, another strong dual match season and another Northeast Corner Conference regular season title.
Cone shot 4-under par over the final seven holes at Noble Hawk Golf Links on Sept. 23 to advance out of the East Noble Regional to state by one shot with her 75.
Cone shot six shots better and finished 19 places higher in her second and final trip to state at Prairie View. This fall, she was in a three-way tie for 12th place with 157 (82-75). The final round included an even par 36 in the front nine with a birdie.
Cone won her third straight sectional at Angola’s Zollner Golf Course with an 80 on Sept. 17. She led the Barons to a fourth-place team finish. They tied for third, but lost out on the regional berth to Snider on the fifth-player score tiebreaker.
Cone led DeKalb to Northeast 8 Conference regular season and tournament championships. She was tournament medalist for her second straight season after shooting 73 at Cross Creek in Decatur on Sept. 10.
Cone was also a tremendous leader for the Barons, mentoring and encouraging teammates of various skill levels.
Cone won eight single matches and averaged 76 for 18 holes this past season. She won 26 single matches in her prep career. She made the KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Golf Team all four years.
Numbers may fluctuate, yet Fremont has maintained a solid level of success under Wirick, who just completed his 10th season at the helm. Not bad from a school with an enrollment of a little over 300 students.
The Eagles were 14-1 in dual matches, and were undefeated in NECC regular season play for the third straight season. They shot 391 and finished second to Fairfield in the NECC Tournament at Heron Creek due to the fifth-player score tiebreaker, shot 377 to place second in the Angola Sectional and ninth in the 15-team East Noble Regional. Fremont shot 392 with Concord in the regional, but the Minutemen placed eighth due to the fifth-player score tiebreaker.
“We expect to be here now,” Wirick said after his girls played their regional rounds on Sept. 23.
On top of that, Fremont is also built for the future. It had at or near 10 girls playing golf this fall with the help of a big freshman class.
Here is the rest of the 21st annual KPC Media Group All-Area Girls Golf Team.
Hope Haarer, Sr., Westview
Haarer shot her second best round of the season in the East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk with 82 and was the NECC Tournament champion with an 84. She shot 80 in the East Noble Sectional to place third individually and qualify for her second straight regional tournament. She led the Warriors to a fifth-place team sectional finish.
Haarer averaged 86.1 for 18 holes and 41.5 for nine holes. She medaled in 12 matches through the NECC Tournament and recently signed with Taylor University.
Mackensy Mabie, Sr., West Noble
Mabie was a three-time regional qualifier on the links, including twice as a Charger after transferring from Columbia City. She shot 85 at the EN Regional at Noble Hawk to end her prep career.
Mabie was second in the NECC Tournament with an 88, and was tied for fifth in the East Noble Sectional with an 83. She averaged 43 strokes for nine holes and medaled seven times this past season.
Kenadee Porath, Sr., Fremont
Porath tied for fourth in the NECC Tournament with 91, was third in the Angola Sectional with an 84 and shot 96 in the East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk.
Khloe Glendening, Jr., Fremont
Glendening led the Eagles in the East Noble Regional with a 90. She was sixth in the NECC Tournament with a 92 and placed fifth in the Angola Sectional with an 87.
Presley Scott, Jr., Fremont
Scott’s improvement from 2021 was important for the Eagles to maintain their solid level of golf in 2022.
Scott was tied for ninth in the NECC Tournament with a 98, shot 102 in the Angola Sectional, then had 100 in the East Noble Regional.
Sophie Pfister, So., DeKalb
Pfister improved her 18-hole average by over 10 shots from the previous 2021 season and shot a career-best nine-hole score 35 to earn medalist honors.
Pfister was the NE8 Tournament runner-up with an 83, and shot 92 in the Angola Sectional.
Kaitlin Traylor, Jr., DeKalb
Traylor was a solid No. 3 player for the Barons. She was an All-NE8 honorable mention after shooting 95 in the conference tournament, then shot 97 in the Angola Sectional.
Emma Walters, So., Churubusco
Walters tied for fourth in the NECC Tournament with 91, then tied for the team-best score in the EN Sectional with 101 at Cobblestone.
Caitlyn Miller, Jr., Lakeland
Miller led the Lakers’ improved play during the second half of the season. She shot a season-best 18-hole round of 90 in the NECC Tournament to finish third.
The all-area honorable mentions are Westview junior Danika Yoder, Warrior senior Ava Brown, Lakeland seniors Ameila Trump and Brooke Retterbush, East Noble senior Gracie Schoof, Angola senior Lucy Smith and Churubusco’s Zoie Tonkel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.