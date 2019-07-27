It’s probably the biggest myth in sports.
Seriously. You say it enough, people believe it.
Indiana is basketball crazy. Really.
That’s what everyone from the rest of the world tells me. I’m not hearing it from Hoosiers.
In fact, I don’t really hear Hoosiers talking about high school basketball. I just don’t.
Maybe I’m consistently in the wrong circles. You know, I’m only a broadcaster and writer who deals with high school sports every day of my life.
I’m not seeing it in most gyms. When’s the last time you saw the second level of a historic gym anywhere close to full, or even pulled out? Apart from some conference tournament games or postseason games, it’s not happening. There are some pockets of some communities, but not a lot.
It’s really a quaint notion that if you have five boys and a ball you can beat anyone anywhere. When any town with 50 or more kids had a school.
In the days of consolidation and even more re-consolidation — basketball is specialized. There aren’t as many opportunities. Really just a dozen or so per school.
It’s not 1960 anymore.
On Friday, more than 40 teams packed the Allen County Memorial Coliseum’s Expo Center. The parking lot looked like a staging zone for an invasion with mini-buses.
Dozens of media outlets brought their full crews to be a part of what’s essentially a kickoff to two-a-days in the area.
Football is big business. Because it’s football.
Football goes beyond parents and grandparents. It’s tradition.
It’s football.
That’s why northeast Indiana, with little exception, has a team or two or three playing for a state title every year.
It’s because it captures our attention. It captures our mind.
Friday night and sometimes Saturday is always football night. You don’t have to guess which team is playing. They are always there… at least 10 times from August to October.
Just 10 games. They are a premium.
There are no travel teams for football playing year round to make super-human athletes.
Football games are tough. It’s physical with touches of finesse and speed.
It’s in the elements. In the mud and the muck. In the cold, in the heat, in the rain in the snow.
And more than ever, football players from northeast Indiana are playing in college, in the pros, even in some cases Arena, indoor and Canadian football.
Here’s one last test, drive around northeast Indiana. How many state championships for football do you see on the outskirts? How many state championship banners are flying for basketball?
Basketball is fun. Football is life in northeast Indiana.
It’s the inspiration that keeps guys gutting it out in the summer heat.
That’s why football is king.
