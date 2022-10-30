College Cross Country
Thunder teams both third at MIAA meet
SHEPHERD, Mich. — Trine University’s cross country squads both had excellent days at Saturday’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association meet, both finishing third in the team standings.
The Calvin men and Hope women both won their respective meets.
In the men's meet, the Knights got past the second-place Flying Dutchmen, 27-31, and Trine was third with 75 points.
East Noble product Noah Acker had the best effort of the day for the Thunder, placing ninth in an 8-kilometer time of 25 minutes, 16.2 seconds.
Also for Trine, Joseph Packard was 11th in 25:21.2, Churubusco graduate Eli Lantz was 16th at 25:35.8, and senior Jacob Myers was 17th in 25:48.7. Zach Brickler was the Thunder's No. 5 runner in 26th place overall at 26:05.1.
Of local interest, freshman and East Noble graduate Drew Sillaway was Trine's No. 8 runner in 32nd place out of 133 total finishers at 26:18.6. freshman and Garrett Tanner McMain was the Thunder's ninth finisher in 34th place overall at 26:25.
In the women's meet, Hope won with 39 points and Calvin edged Trine for second, 50-52.
For the Thunder women, Lydia Randolph led the way with her third-place finish in a 6K time of 21:38. She was 3.3 seconds behind MIAA runner-up Jenna Allman from Calvin.
Carol Haldeman also turned in a top 10 effort for Trine in sixth at 21:58.7.
Rounding out the Thunder’s scoring runners were senior Brianna Medcalf (12th in 22:28.9), senior Alli Smith (14th in 22:45.2) and sophomore Ana Parker (17th in 22:48.2).
Also notable for Trine were senior Amira Faulkner as the team's sixth finisher, placing 26th overall in 23:11, and senior Chloe Brittain as its seventh finisher in 29th overall at 23:18.2. Sophomore and Fremont graduate Katie Berlew was 97th in 26:16.
Both teams will be off next weekend before competing at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional hosted by Hope on Nov. 11.
Men’s College Soccer
Thunder dispatch Olivet in MIAA Tourney opener
ANGOLA — Trine University won its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament first-round match on Saturday afternoon, defeating Olivet 6-1 at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium
Tyler Murphy led the Thunder with an MIAA Tournament record four goals. That already tied the record for most goals in an MIAA Tournament and ties a Trine program record for goals in a match.
Immanuel Klimeck and Joey Donovan had the other Trine goals.
Trine led 2-1 at the half, then Murphy scored three times in the space of just over a minute and a half early in the second half.
Donovan added two assists, as did Liam Zimmerman. Ryan Cote and Luke Kearns also had assists.
Aidan McGonagle made two saves in goal for the Thunder. Luis Rodriguez played between the pipes over the final 12 minutes and made a save.
Trine moves on to a semifinal match at Hope Tuesday at 6 p.m.
College Hockey
Thunder men open with sweep of Fredonia
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s hockey team is 2-0 to open the 2022-23 season after a weekend sweep of Fredonia (N.Y.) at Thunder Ice Arena.
Friday night, the Thunder won 5-1, with five different players recording a goal. Senior Brad Jenion had a goal and an assist. Garrett Halford had a power play goal, and Brett Piper, Brett Tirney and Drew Welsch added single goals.
Elias Sandholm made 20 saves in goal for Trine.
Saturday afternoon, Trine prevailed 4-3 in overtime. The Thunder found themselves trailing 2-1 as the Blue Devils scoring two consecutive goals after Jenion got Trine on the board at the 8:29 mark of the first period.
After a scoreless second, Jared Domin and Sam Antenucci both scored in the 14th minute to put Trine back on top, 3-2. Fredonia got the equalizer with 1:02 left in regulation to force overtime.
Piper scored at the 2:36 mark of the extra period to give the Thunder their winning margin.
Trine returns to action Friday at the Thunder Ice Arena with a 7 p.m. puck drop against Aurora. The two-game series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m.
Trine women drop opening series at Stevenson
OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Trine University started the 2022-23 season Friday night with a 4-3 overtime loss on the road at Stevenson University.
The Thunder fell to the Mustangs Saturday afternoon 3-2 to go 0-2 on the season’s opening weekend.
On Friday night, the Thunder got goals from Grace Canty in the first period, a power play goal from Gabrielle Hicks in the second; and a goal from Annabelle Scriver with 11:45 left in regulation to tie it.
Stevenson got the game-winner from Hannah Labbe with 1:59 left in the extra period.
Freshman goaltender Casey Frank made 23 saves in her college debut for Trine. Classmate Paige Melicant had two assists.
Saturday afternoon, the Thunder gave up the winning goal with just 24 seconds left in the third period.
Hicks had both the Thunder goals in this one. Junior goalie Marie Dedert had 34 saves for Trine.
Trine is off until Nov. 11 when it hosts Concordia (Wis.) at the Thunder Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with second game on Nov. 12 set for a 2 p.m. start.
College Volleyball
Trine women end regular season with a win
ANGOLA — Trine's women's volleyball team ended its regular season with a sweep of Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Olivet on senior day Saturday afternoon at Hershey Hall. The scores were 25-15, 26-24, 25-23.
The Thunder honored seniors Kailee Cornell, Bethany Ulring and Joslynn Battle before the match. Battle had 20 assists, nine digs and a kill. Cornell had 14 assists, three digs, an aces and a kill. Ulring also played all three sets and had three digs.
Catherine Dobies had 15 kills and nine digs for Trine (12-10, 4-4 MIAA). Olivia Jolliffe had eight kills, eight digs, four block assists and one aces. Kacie Van Kalker added 12 digs, two assists and an ace. The Comets ended their season at 4-21, 1-7.
The Thunder finished in fifth place in the MIAA and will play at No. 4 seed Adrian Tuesday night in a first-round match of the MIAA Tournament.
College Rugby
Trine men win season finale
ANGOLA — Trine University's men's rugby team ended its season with an 83-22 victory over Calvin Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder ended their season with a 2-4 record.
Synchronized Skating
Trine teams start season
DEARBORN, Mich. — Two of Trine University's synchronized skating teams competed at the Chuck Cope Memorial Competition on Oct. 22 and 23 and brought home gold medals in both of their events.
The Open-Collegiate team competed first and performed a strong program featuring a line element, traveling circle and wheel. It had a couple of minor errors, but overall, the team performed as one and received high praise from the judges.
Next the Collegiate team debuted its James Bond-themed program and earned a score of 64.70. It also performed strong elements but suffered a 1.0 deduction due to a minor fall during a transition. Collegiate executed its intersection elements, synchronized spin and artistic wheel well to earn a solid base value.
After competing, both teams participated in an on-ice critique, allowing them to hear feedback from the judging panel. Both teams received encouraging remarks.
All three of the Thunder Synchro teams will compete next on Nov. 19 at the Kalamazoo Kickoff Synchronized Skating Competition at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich.
