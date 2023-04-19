WATERLOO — DeKalb could save some big hits for another day.
The Barons got a strong start from sophomore right-hander Brendan Vance and supported him with one big inning to win their baseball home opener 7-2 over Blackhawk Christian Tuesday.
Vance went 6 1/3 innings, and was removed after he retired the leadoff batter in the seventh and had reached his pitch limit. He allowed six hits, struck seven and walked two. The Braves’ run was unearned.
“It was a big day for the sophomore,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “We’ve had an eye on him since he was a freshman and we knew he was going to be one of our guys moving forward.
“He threw well tonight. Just because of the pitch count he was couple of pitches away from a complete game. He did a very good job tonight.”
Aydan Parr moved in from left to get the final two outs to finish the victory.
DeKalb (6-2) seemed on the brink of busting the game open in several innings, but some overswinging at some off-speed offerings from Blackhawk hurlers cost them some chances. The Barons twice left the bases full and stranded 13 runners total.
“There’s a couple of things we can fix,” Bice said. “At the end of the day, a win’s a win. We played pretty good defense. We got some guys some different opportunities.
“They’re a scrappy team. We knew we’d have to compete. We got a little anxious. We need to sit back and do damage. We try to preach being patiently aggressive. We get more consistent with that, that’s the big thing.”
The Barons had some hard-hit balls among their 10 hits, but others came from lofting pop flies into the wind which the Braves had trouble tracking down.
Will Seigel had two doubles — both hit solidly — and Parker Smith also had two hits, including a double to the center-field fence in the first inning. He scored when the Braves (2-4) couldn’t get to Ethan Jordan’s pop-up behind first.
DeKalb broke through in the second, which started with a wind-blown double by Tegan Irk and Seigel’s first double to make it 2-0. Vance helped himself with an RBI double one out later. He stayed at second as Aaden Lytle’s pop-up fell for a single. Both runners moved up one base on Elijah Ehmke’s fly to center.
Smith then beat out an infield hit and a second run scored on an errant throw to first, putting the Barons up 5-0.
Alex Leslie also had a soft fly fall in after the Barons loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth. The runners had to hold to see if the ball would be caught, however, and the Braves were able to throw to third for a force play, leaving Leslie with an RBI but no hit.
Gage Sefton swung the big bat for the Braves, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and driving in Luke Metzler with both of his team’s runs.
