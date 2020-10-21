AUBURN — Paul Rose, Bruce Smith and Autumn Reynolds Brooke will make up the Lakewood Park Christian Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2020.
The induction will be part of the Lakewood Park Gala Fundraising Night Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Kruse Plaza.
The school began its hall of fame last year.
The accomplishments of Rose and Smith date back to when the school was known as Faith Christian Academy.
Rose, currently a teacher at Lakewood Park, helped to start athletics at the school. He was a coach for five Christian school state championship teams and was also the school’s athletic director for 10 years. He also served the school in various other roles.
Smith was a boys basketball standout at Faith Christian. He is the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,945 points and is in the top 15 for career scoring for Christian schools in the state.
He graduated from Faith Christian in 1988 and went on to play for four years at Indiana Wesleyan.
Brooke was a 2002 graduate of Lakewood Park, and is the only girls basketball player to top 1,000 points in her career at the school. She also played volleyball and softball for the Panthers.
