Volleyball
Barons fall at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo defeated DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday. Scores were 25-14, 25-13, 25-18.
Paige Pettis had six kills and an ace for the Barons, and Autumn Straw had four kills and a block. Hope Moring had nine assists, three kills and six digs.
Christian Yarian added two kills, four digs and a block for DeKalb. Paige Snider had four aces, and Kaila Barkhaus had seven digs and an ace.
