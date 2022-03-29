ANGOLA — In the Fabiani Theatre this past Thursday, Trine students attended the annual speaker event arranged by the Center for Sports Studies.
The guest this year? Class of 2010 Trine alum and owner of the NBA G-League franchise Grand Rapids Gold, Steve Jbara.
Jbara shared his experiences after graduation and gave valuable career advice to those in attendance, starting from his first post-college job at R.L. Polk in Southfield, Michigan before taking up a position in information technology at Ford Motor Company, leading up to owning the now Denver Nuggets affiliate.
In addition to owner of the Gold, Jbara is also the chief executive officer of Atomic Honey, a Detroit-based advertising agency, and the chief strategy officer of WaitTime, a startup that has developed artificial intelligence software that can provide real-time insights into crowd behavior at sporting events.
He is also the chief strategy officer, as well as a board member, for Brooklyn, New York-based Air Company, a carbon dioxide technology firm that takes CO2 from the atmosphere to create alcohol and jet fuel, among other products.
During the event, Jbara, who holds degrees from Trine in marketing and computer science, said that there were two things he took more seriously while in school, the first of which was speech class.
“When I came out of school, I couldn’t speak at all,” Jbara said. “I was nervous and always fumbling over my words. As uncomfortable as they are and as goofy as they can seem sometimes, learning how to talk is so important when you talk about jobs in sports.”
The second thing was accounting.
“I kind of got thrown into the startup world,” Jbara said. “I didn’t know anything about accounting or couldn’t remember anything and I needed to outsource that…
Nicholas Andrews, a sophomore business management major, was one of several students in attendance for the event.
“It's one thing learning from a textbook or from a course in school, but it's another thing to hear it from someone who actually went out there and did it,” Andrews said. “It's a better form of teaching in my opinion and it's very inspiring to say the least.”
Jbara talked about how a chance encounter with former Detroit Pistons player and then general manager Joe Dumars led to him being invited to a meeting where a NBA Development League expansion team was being pitched.
Jbara described how an encounter at a restaurant with Joe Dumars, former player and, at the time, general manager of the Detroit Pistons, resulted in an invitation to be part of a meeting to request an NBA Development League expansion team.
That meeting led to him being selected to pitch the expansion team to then NBA Commissioner David Stern, who rejected his request but led Jbara down a different avenue.
Jbara became part of a group that purchased a franchise from Springfield, Massachusetts, moved it to Grand Rapids to become the Grand Rapids Drive, now named the Grand Rapids Gold.
After the event, Jbara spoke on the importance of having speaking events like the one held by the Center for Sports Studies.
"Hopefully, what I went through and my story can help, whether it's to inspire or convince them to work hard," Jbara said. "The second reason is we're always looking for good employees. I kind of know the structure of the school and the kind of students it turns out. The last time I did this and I'm sure this time as well I'll get some good reach out after from kids that are interested in opportunities, whether it's at the agency, the team or at our company, and that's helpful for us too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.