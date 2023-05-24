High Schools Hunley to lead Knight spikers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble activities director Nick David announced the hiring of new coaches at East Noble High School on Twitter @NickEDavid Wednesday evening.
East Noble graduates are returning home with Payton (Hart) Hunley becoming the new varsity girls volleyball coach, Josh Treesh becoming the junior varsity coach and an assistant varsity coach in the boys basketball program, and Cristian Sanchez being named an assistant boys soccer coach.
Hunley replaces Katie Probst, who led the Knight girls spikers for the past three seasons. Hunley is a 2017 East Noble graduate who was an assistant coach at Bethel for one season after having a solid volleyball career with the Pilots. She helped Bethel win a National Christian College Athletic Association national championship in 2020.
Prep Softball Hornets’ season ends in sectional
ANGOLA — Angola’s season ended with a 6-5 loss to Heritage in eight innings Tuesday night in a first-round game of the Class 3A Angola Sectional.
The Hornets answered the Patriots’ two runs in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run homer from Alyssa Kyle in the bottom half to give Angola a 5-4 lead.
Heritage scored a run in the seventh inning to tie it and a run in the eighth which turned out to be the game-winning run. The Patriots outhit Angola 11-10.
Heritage sophomore Danica Fuller pitched a complete game win and went 2-for-4 offensively with a double, a triple, a hit by pitch, a stolen base, two runs scored and two runs batted in. She allowed two earned runs, two walks and struck out 13.
Boys Prep Golf Heights earns 2 non-conference wins
NORTH MANCHESTER — Prairie Heights shot 176 for nine holes at Sycamore Golf Club Tuesday to defeat Whitko and Elkhart Christian Academy. The Wildcats were second with 221, and the Eagles had 237.
Freshman Braeden Morr was medalist with 42 to lead the Panthers. Senior Jay Abbott shot a career-low 48.
PH also had Noah Butler and Leyton Byler with 43s and Brayden Levitz with 48.
Austin Milliman led the Panthers junior varsity guys with 52. Elijah Seevers shot 61 and Keegan German had 67.
Lakers defeat Bruins
GOSHEN — Lakeland defeated Bethany Christian 172-192 Tuesday at Black Squirrel.
Ben Keil was medalist with 37 to lead the Lakers. Freshman Kyle Hartsough shot a career-low 39, and Tommy Curtis added a 43 to round out a solid trio.
Lakeland also had Brady Ferguson with 53 and Ethan Rasbaugh with 58.
Middle School Soccer
Baron boys fall in final
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb’s boys team lost to Harding 4-0 in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference finals Tuesday.
The Barons finished the season at 9-2-1, outscoring their opposition 57-12.
The Barons reached the final with a 4-2 victory over Indian Springs. Dawson Cleverly scored twice and Grady Hall and Weber Yarian also had goals. Christian Johnson had two assists and Cleverly had one.
Earlier in the tournament, DeKalb defeated Crestview 7-0. Cleverly had four goals for the Barons. Hall, Jayden Conrad and Romeo Avila also scored. Avila also had two assists, and Johnson and Yarian had one each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.