WATERLOO — Had the tiebreaker gone the other way, they might still be playing.
DeKalb’s Grant Stuckey found enough, however, to come up with the needed points and hold off Angola’s Haven Stockamp in the second set, finishing a 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) victory and lifting the Barons to a 3-2 team win.
The other four matches were long completed while Stuckey and Stockamp battled through an exhausting second set, which Stockamp nearly pulled out to force a third set.
“It was a good match. Hats off to Haven, No. 3 singles for Angola, coming back in that second set and taking it to a tiebreaker,” Baron coach Todd Hartsough said. “He gave Grant all he could handle. Haven made a lot of great shots, but in the end it’s who gets the most points.
“Grant pulling that out gave us the team win. We’d lost the two doubles positions. The strength of the team and being able to overcome our obstacles, that’s something we have. We talk about overcome (which represents the “O” in Barons). I’m happy with the team and the way they played.”
DeKalb got straight-set wins at the first two singles spots from Kiefer Nagel and Oliver Derrow.
Angola did the same in the doubles contests, with the teams of Quinn Aldred and Max Brandon, and Jed Mortorff and Caleb Biernat winning in two sets.
Stuckey had beaten Stockamp 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals of the DeKalb Invitational three days earlier. This match provided more excitement.
“We did have some drama,” Angola coach Jerry Fifer said. “We came in with a different attitude. He stuck right there with him and almost got it. Great match.
“Our doubles are strong. We’ve got the right people in the right spots. We’re off to a good start. We’ll keep fighting and keep playing.”
DeKalb took the junior varsity match 5-0. Will Armey, David Burton and Ethan Curry were singles winners for the Barons. The doubles teams of TG Pike and Kayden Palumbo, and Jax Smith and Luke Keesler were also victorious.
Singles: 1. Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Aiden Buchanan 6-2, 6-0. 2. Oliver Derrow (D) def. Brady Warren 6-0, 6-0. 3. Grant Stuckey (D) def. Haven Stockcamp 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).
Doubles: 1. Quinn Aldred-Max Brandon (A) def. Logan Hartsough-Wyatt Knepper 6-1, 6-0. 2. Jed Mortorff-Caleb Biernat (A) def. Luke Seiler-Matt Beckman 6-3, 6-2.
