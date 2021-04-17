FORT WAYNE — Angola junior Izaiah Steury set new meet records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs to highlight area track and field efforts Saturday at the 69th annual North Side Relays.
The Hornet boys were second to Carroll, 148 1/3 to 136.
East Noble was sixth with 88 points, and Central Noble was 11th with 52.
Columbia City was third with 101.833 points. Leo was fourth with 94, and Concord was fifth with 91.
Angola took three of the five individual awards from the meet as voted on by the coaches. Steury was picked the Legendary Distance Runner, Garrett Sauter was voted the Outstanding Hurdler, and Tim Macomber received the Legendary Throws award.
Steury finished the 3,200 in 9 minutes, 4 seconds and beat the previous record by over 17 seconds. He won the 1,600 in 4:14.31 and just beat a record that stood since 1985.
Sauter won both hurdles races. Macomber won his division in the shot put.
Angola also won the distance medley relay.
For East Noble, its 4-by-800 relay team of Lucas Diehm, Kyler Corbin, Drew Sillaway and Wesley Potts was second in their heat in 8:20.47. The sprint medley relay team of Lucas Freeze, Carson Bieber, Rowan Zolman and Diehm was second in its heat.
The Knights 4-by-100 relay team finished third in its heat in 44.59 seconds with Nick Munson, Freeze, Brett Christian and Zolman.
Tristen Ward was second in the B group in the discus. Sillaway was sixth in the 3,200 in Group A.
Bishop Luers Invitational
East Noble’s girls took second and DeKalb was seventh in a nine-team field at the Bishop Luers Invitational. DeKalb’s boys were sixth.
Leo’s girls won with 97 points to 64 for East Noble. DeKalb had 34.
The Knights won the 4x400, and were second in the 4x200, third in the 4x1,600, and fourth in the 4x800.
East Noble got a first-place finish in the high jump from Morgan Walz, who cleared 4-10. East Noble got double points in the event as Kallie Davies took fourth.
Emma Forker was second in the long jump at 15-5 3/4, and Walz was seventh.
DeKalb went 2-3 in the shot put with Sarah Brown (30-7 1/2) and Audrey Brown (29-6). Scout Warner was fifth in the high jump and Morgann Leslie was sixth in the long jump.
The Barons were second in the 4x1,600 and third in the distance medley.
Nate Fillenwarth was second for the DeKalb boys in the high jump and Braeden McIntire tied for sixth. Josiah Vanderhorst was fourth in the shot and sixth in the discus. Matthias Hefty was fourth in the long jump.
DeKalb was third in the distance medley and 4x1,600.
’Busco boys win home invite
The host Eagles won their home invitational on Saturday with a total score of 141 points.
Churubusco’s Riley Buroff was the top scorer of the meet. He won the 400 at 50.49, the 200 in 23.39 and placed third in the high jump at six feet.
Manchester finished second with 93 points, followed by Woodlan in third at 79.5 and Garrett in fourth at 52. Fremont took sixth with 45 points, Eastside placed eighth with 34 and Lakewood Park finished in 12th with 12 points.
Churubusco’s Nick Nondorf won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.51. He placed second in the 300 hurdles at 43.31. His teammate Issac Rinker won the pole vault at 10 feet, six inches. Garrett’s Chandler Minnich finished second at 10 feet and Fremont’s Braiden Gaskill took third.
The Eagles’ Hunter Bianski won the discus at 149-8.
Eastside’s Konner Lower won the 1,600 run in a time of 4:31.44, and he took first in the 3,200 in 10:19.05. Churubusco’s Eli Lantz and Wyatt Neireiter finished second and third in the 1,600.
Lakewood Park’s Colton White finished first in the 800 at 1:59.98, ahead of Churubusco’s Eli Lantz in second.
Garrett’s Kenan Kennedy won the high jump at 6-1. Churubusco’s Ethan Hille finished second in the long jump at 18-5 1/2.
Fremont’s quartet of Anthony Hart, Brogan Blue, Damon Teachout and Garrett Kelly finished third in the 4x100 relay. Logan Brace took fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Carmon Cripe Relays
At Northridge High School in Middlebury, Westview was fourth with 69 points and Lakeland fifth with 58 in the boys’ meet.
The Warriors won the 1,600, the 110 high hurdle shuttle relay and the 4-by-800 relay. They were second in the long distance medley relay.
The Lakers were second in the 4-by-100 relay and the long jump and were third in the sprint medley relay and the pole vault.
Lakeland’s girls had six points. Their best finish was seventh in the high jump.
’Busco girls win Legend Relays
At Fort Wayne North Side Friday night, the Churubusco girls team won the inaugural Legend Relays.
The Eagles had 102.9 points. Angola was second with 82.5, Central Noble was fifth with 49, and Westview was eighth with nine points.
The Eagles were huge in the field events. Kilah Smith won both throwing events, sending the discus 119-10 and the shot 37-8. Hannah Boersma was second in the shot put at 32-1, and Bree Fulkerson was third in the discus at 100-11.
Brelle Shearer won the pole vault at 9-6, and Isabel Zuk was first in the long jump at 16 feet.
Churubusco went 1-2 in the 300 hurdles with Audrey Zeigler winning in 49.89 seconds and Zuk in second at 50.66 seconds. Boersma was second in the 100 hurdles in 16.46 seconds and Zuk was fifth in 17.68 seconds.
The Eagles were also second in the 4-by-100 relay in 53.46 seconds, third in the 4-by-200 relay in 1:56.83 with the team of Ella Boersma, Alyssa Eby, Cara Debolt and Mariah Hosted; and fourth in the MDM distance medley relay at 7:47.36.
The Hornets won the distance medley relay in 14:40.24 with the team of Macy Oberlin, Kylie Caswell, Riley Pepple and Gracynn Hinkley and took the middle distance medley relay in 7:10.24 with the team of Olivia Thomas, Oberlin, Caswell and Hinkley. Angola also won the 4-by-200 relay in 1:52.97 with the team of Hinkley, Ashaunti Almond, Caswell and Gracie Pelliccia.
Hornet freshman Morgan Gaerte won the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-10.
Isabella Trine was second in the pole vault at 8-6. Hinkley was third in the 1,600 at 5:39.48, and Almond was third in the 100 dash in 13.59 seconds.
Hinkley was voted the Distance Runner of the Meet. Almond was tied for second in the sprinter category, and Gaerte tied for second among jumpers.
For the Cougars, Ella Zolman won the 100 in 12.9 seconds, was alone in second in the long jump at 15-4.5, and tied for second in high jump at 4-8.
Meghan Kiebel was second in the discus for CN with a throw of 104-5. Grace Ratliff was third in the shot put at 30-5.
Westview was led by Lucy Rensberger’s fourth-place finish in the discus at 92-1.
LPC teams win at Grace
At Grace College on Thursday, both Lakewood Park won five-team meets.
The Panther girls won with 171 points. Blackhawk Christian was second with 118.5, followed by Elkhart Christian (93), Bethany Christian (73) and Lakeland Christian (63.5).
LPC event winners were Sam Hartz in the 200, Frannie Talarico in the 400, Tori Miller in the 100 hurdles and Olivia Rose in the discus. The Panthers were also first in the 4-by-800 relay.
In the boys’ meet, Lakewood Park had 185 points, followed by ECA (153.5), Bethany Christian (123), Blackhawk Christian (82.5) and Lakeland Christian (13).
Zach Collins won four events for the Panthers, the 100, 200, long jump and high jump. Colton White was first in the 400, and LPC won the 4-by-800 relay.
Warrior Stacy Stutzman was fifth in the long jump (14-3.5) and sixth in the 300 hurdles in 53.92. Deann Fry was fifth in the 1,600 in 6:04.62.
Former AHS student-athlete Danielle Dunham competed for Columbia City. She was third in the pole vault at 7-6 and seventh in the 100 hurdles in 18.5 seconds.
