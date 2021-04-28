HILLSDALE, Mich. — Both Trine University track and field teams fared very well at Hillsdale College’s annual Gina Relays, which took place from Thursday through Saturday.
The unscored meet included teams from all NCAA levels and from the NAIA.
For the Thunder women, starting on Saturday, were led by junior Valerie Obear, who was second in the discus with a throw of 132 feet, 5 inches.
Freshman Haley Livingston was third in the triple jump with a personal-best jump of 35-9.5.
A couple of area women rounded out the top finishes in the field events for Trine. Kendallville sophomore Madelyn Summers was eighth in the shot put with a throw of 36-7, and Pleasant Lake junior Autumn Presley was 10th in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 9-5.25.
The remaining running events were all relays and the best overall finish for Trine came in the 4-by-800-meter relay with a second-place showing. The team of junior Chloe Brittain, sophomore Amira Faulkner, freshman Ana Parker and senior Evie Bultemeyer recorded a combined time of 9 minutes, 41.65 seconds.
On Friday, the top finish of the day was Obear’s victory in the hammer throw with a distance of 171-7 to win the event by over six feet. Summers was ninth at 139-6.
In the long jump, Livingston finished third at 17-8.75 and fellow freshman Kit Kirkpatrick was 10th at 15-6.25.
Junior Stephanie Hartpence was seventh in the javelin at 102 feet.
On the track, Faulkner and Bultemeyer both competed in different 1,500-meter races. Faulkner was fourth in the “open” 1,500 in 4:53.78, and Bultemeyer finished eighth in the “championship” race at 4:34.66. She was first among NCAA Division III runners in that big race.
Freshman Kennedi Sternberg was fifth in the 100 dash in 12.42 seconds and seventh in the 200 at 26.65 seconds.
On Thursday, the lone event held for the women was the “open” 5,000-meter run, and sophomore Alli Smith was Trine’s top finisher. She finished first in her respective session and placed 32nd overall out of 77 runners in 18:40.76. Senior Ruth Luebcke was 53rd in 19:17.43.
The “open” 5,000 and the “open” 10,000 were run for the men on Thursday.
Senior Noah Acker, an East Noble High School graduate, led the Thunder in the 5,000 in 23rd place out of 91 total runners at 15:17.28. Sophomore Jacob Myers was 35th in 15:36.32.
Senior Harrison Korkos was fifth out of 15 runners in the 10,000 with a time of 31:37.79.
On Friday, Trine had one event winner in sophomore Jake Gladieux. He took top honors in the 400 hurdles in 52.89 seconds. He was also third in the 110 hurdles in 14.43 seconds.
Also highlighting the day was the performance of senior Neil O’Brien in the 3,000 steeplechase. O’Brien finished as the runner-up in the event, and set a Trine outdoor record in doing so with a time of 9:06.98. His time broke the previous school record of 9:09 set by Jeff Lauber in 1979 and leads all of NCAA Division III this season, according to the Track & Field Results Reporting System.
The Thunder had three individuals finish in the top 10 in the 100-meter dash. Senior Jacob Root was sixth in 11.07 seconds, sophomore William Thonn tied for seventh in 11.10 seconds, and sophomore Ben Williams was 10th in 11.15 seconds.
Root and Williams also competed in the 200. Root placed fifth in 22.19 seconds, followed by Williams in sixth in 22.20 seconds.
Senior Levi Neuzerling finished fourth in the “championship” 1,500 in 3:53.28.
Trine also had two area runners place in the top 10 of the “championship” 10,000. Auburn senior Jack Beakas was third in 30:21.46 and Shipshewana senior Derek Miller placed eighth in 30:35.57.
Sophomore Kyran Pearson finished sixth in the 400 dash after clipping the tape in 50.41 seconds.
In the field events, Trine did well in the javelin with four individuals recording top-10 marks. Junior Noah McClellan led the team in third place with a throw of 150-11. Freshman Nick DeSantis was sixth at 140-10. Senior Nicholas Kane was ninth at 123-6, and Eirik Eggen was 10th at 120-11.
In the long jump, freshman Danny Vinson finished third for Trine with a leap of 21 feet. Freshman Anthony Latin placed 10th at 18-8.5.
In the hammer throw, junior Theodore Samra finished fourth with a personal record throw of 151-8, or 46.22 meters. Junior Ben Alston was 10th at 141-4. Samra ranks third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association in the hammer throw this season and beat his old PR by six meters.
Junior Greysen Spohn finishes sixth in the high jump by judges’ decision after clearing a height of 6-0.75.
On Saturday, the Thunder had four throwers place in the top 10 in the discus, led by sophomore Travis Dowling in fifth with a throw of 130-3. Alston was sixth place at 130-1. Kane placed eighth at 126-11, and junior Brandon Cross tied for ninth at 126-3.
Both Kane and Dowling went on to post top finishes in the shot put with Kane finishing fourth at 43-9.75 and Dowling in sixth at 42-2.75.
McClellan was fourth in the triple jump at 40-8.25 and Kendallville junior Jon-Matthew Spaw tied for seventh in the pole vault at 13-0.75.
Trine had leading performances in relay races Saturday. Two of its teams placed in the top four in the 4-by-800 relay.
The team of Levi Neuzerling, sophomore Aiden Lapp, junior Holden Martin and O’Brien finished second in a school-record time of 7:54.60. The team of junior Zach Griffith, sophomore Noah Ballard, freshman Bryce Baldwin and sophomore Skyler Schrope was fourth in 8:11.52.
The Thunder took all of the MIAA Athletes of the Week awards as a result of their efforts in Hillsdale.
For the women, Livingston was the Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week and senior Megan Theismann was the Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.
Theismann was only 16th out of 21 runners in the “championship” 5,000 on Friday in a time of 17:25.13. But that time set a new school record and, according to the Track & Field Results Reporting System, is ranked 13th in the country among NCAA Division III women. The old Trine record was 17:37.52.
For the men, O’Brien was picked MIAA Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week and Samra was tabbed as the Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week.
The Gina Relays ended the regular season for both Trine teams. They will head to Alma College for the MIAA Outdoor Championships May 6 and 7. The first events on May 6 will start at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.