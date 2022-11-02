ANGOLA – It was a pretty special year for the Angola High School volleyball team.
The Hornets were 31-1, won Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championship, and won the 3A Leo Sectional title. Their only loss came to Benton Central in the Class 3A Norwell Regional semifinals.
That level of success often comes with postseason accolades for both players and coaches.
And on Tuesday, Angola coach Lloy Ball received some of those accolades when he was named Class 3A Coach of the Year by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
Ball deflected much of the credit for the honor to his players. “I’m just the guy who throws the balls out,” Ball said with a smile on Tuesday afternoon. “The girls do all the work.”
In addition, Lakewood Park Christian assistant coach Karsen Brandt was named the Class 1A Assistant Coach of the Year.
A few other coaches from northeast Indiana received awards.
Longtime NorthWood assistant coach Mark Heeter was named Class 3A Assistant Coach of the Year, and Panthers head coach Hilary Laidig was picked 3A Northwest District Coach of the Year. NorthWood lost to Bellmont in the 3A North Semi-State match this past Saturday in Plymouth.
Heritage’s Shelly Schwartz was picked the 3A Northeast District Coach of the Year. The Patriots went 29-3 and won the Allen County Athletic Conference title.
Blackhawk Christian’s Anne Boyer was named 1A North District Coach of the Year. The Braves are playing in the 1A state championship match this coming Saturday in Muncie.
