Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Nov. 8.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Tim Wise for men (152 pins over average), Megan Books for women (110) and Eddie Gowgiel for youth (118).
MEN: Moose — Taylor Schwartz 257, 706 series, Matt David 266, Dave Thies 257, Chuck LaTurner 253, Tim Wise 710 series. Booster — Jerry Baker 258, 714 series, Kris Purdy 256, Mike Hasselman 254, Gavin Mapes 253. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 269, 750 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Gavin Fites 266.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 214, 584 series. Coffee — Jane Ellert 534 series. Booster — Heather Newman 255, 618 series, Cheyenne Woods 211, 589 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Carol Zeigler 202. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 268, 673 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Kyle Toyias 227, 613 series, Danny Gowgiel 226, Juli Plummer 207, 554 series, Eddie Gowgiel 646 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 605 series, Josh Wirges 603 series. Bantam — Trenten Krebs 200.
Prep Girls Basketball
Angola at Eastside moved up a day
BUTLER — Due to Eastside's football team playing in semi-state Friday, the Angola at Eastside girls basketball game as been moved up to Thursday. Start time remains the same with junior varsity scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Cougars top Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble won its first conference game of the season in odd fashion, losing a 13-point halftime lead by going scoreless in the third quarter before finishing off Prairie Heights Saturday, 36-34.
The Cougars (3-1) led 23-10 at the half, but couldn't buy a bucket in the third quarter and the game was tied at 23 heading into the final period.
Central Noble had seven three-pointers in the contest, but only six two-point field goals.
Maddie Vice and Kyleigh Egolf both scored 12 in the win. Ashleigh Gray tallied six.
Trevyn Terry scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (1-2). Kennedy Kugler added six points, five rebounds and two assists.
Roundup: Hornets fall to Norwell
OSSIAN — Norwell overcame a seven-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat Angola 55-44 in a non-conference game Saturday. The Knights (3-1) led 13-5 after the first quarter before the Hornets (1-2) tied the game at 23 by halftime. The Hornets were outscored 20-9 in the fourth quarter.
In other area games Saturday, Churubusco defeated Whitko 41-35 and Hamilton fell to Fort Wayne Canterbury 52-11.
Prep Girls Swimming
Angola places second at Norwell Invite
OSSIAN — The first swimming meet of the season for the Angola girls proved to be successful, as they placed second out of 13 teams in the annual Norwell Invitational Saturday, coming up 49 points short to the hosts.
The Hornets had four first place finishes in the meet, in addition to six top five places.
Ella Sears won the 100 Freestyle while Taylor Shelburne won the 500 Freestyle. The team of Sears, Shelburne, Frances Krebs and Brooke Shelburne placed first in the 200 Medley Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay. Their time of 3:57.61 in the 400 Free Relay also set a new school record.
Individuals placing in the top five in other events were: Brooke Shelburne (5th in 100 Breaststroke and 200 IM), Taylor Shelburne (3rd in 200 Freestyle), Sears (2nd in 100 Backstroke), Krebs (2nd in 50 Freestyle, 3rd in 100 Butterfly) and McKenna Powers (5th in 200 Freestyle).
Angola will next host Northrop on Nov. 22.
College Basketball
Thunder women rout Denison
ANGOLA — In the second game of its opening weekend, Trine University's women's basketball team more than doubled its score than that of its opponent, routing Denison University 88-42 in the Cameron Hospital Classic Sunday afternoon.
The No. 3 Thunder (2-0) were challenged by the Big Red (0-2) early on, only holding on to an 11-8 lead after the first quarter. From there, the Thunder outscored Denison 55-23 over the second and third quarters to cruise to a victory.
The Thunder shot 49.3 percent from the field to Denison's 31.5 percent and scored 29 points off 22 turnovers from the Big Red.
Sam Underhill and Kelsey Taylor led the team with 11 and ten points each. Taylor also led the team with eight rebounds.
The Thunder will play at Benedictine (Ill.) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
College Cross Country
Four Trine runners named to All-Region teams
ANGOLA — The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named former East Noble standout Noah Acker to the All-Region team, his first, after his 24th (25:32.0) place finish in the Great Lakes Regional in the men's race Saturday.
In addition, three runners on the women's side were selected to the All-Region team after their performances.
Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller earned her fourth All-Region selection and second Great Lakes Regional Athlete of the Year after winning the race in a time of 21:16.2. She also won in 2019.
Carol Haldeman and Chloe Brittain both earned their first All-Region team honors after their 29th (22:53.2) and 34th (22:55.5) place finishes.
College Ice Hockey
Trine men win behind Hallford's three goals
ANGOLA — Trine University's men's hockey team scored twice in the first period and again in the second to defeat Concordia Wisconsin 4-1 Saturday and improve 5-1-0 (2-0-0 NCHA) on the season.
Three goals came at the hands of Garrett Hallford, the first two assisted by Justin Meers and Brett Piper with the third assisted by Hunter Payment. The three goals gives Hallford four for the season.
Brandon Krumpschmid was the other goal-scorer for the Thunder, assisted by Frank Trazzera and Drew Welsch.
Goalie Shane Brancato made 19 saves on 20 shots. Trine outshot the Falcons 39-20.
Concordia Wisconsin is now 1-4-0 (0-2-0 NCHA).
Thunder women lose fifth straight
MEQUON, Wis. — Trine University's women's hockey team dropped their fifth game in a row Saturday, losing the second of a two-game series to Concordia Wisconsin 4-2.
The Thunder (1-5-0, 0-2-0 NCHA) scored just over one minute into the match on a powerplay goal from Grace Hicks, her third of the year.
It would be the Thunder's only goal of the match until midway through the third period, after the Falcons (4-1-0, 2-0-0 NCHA) had already scored three of their own.
Michelle Byker scored a goal for Trine with 10:29 remaining to cut its deficit to one, but an empty-net goal by the Falcons with 22 seconds left shut out any chances of a Thunder comeback.
College Wrestling
Trine men compete in Trine Invitational
ANGOLA — The first home meet of the season for Trine's men's wrestling saw five place in the top six.
Bryce Trimm and Owen Conklin were the Thunder's top performers, with both placing fourth in the 125 pounds and 174 weight classes respectively.
Other wrestlers placing for the Thunder were: Tristian Vaughn (5th in 125), Isaac Hawkins (5th in 149) and Ethan Nash (6th in 165).
The next meet for the Thunder will be the Comet Duels at Olivet College on Saturday.
Trine women begin season at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — The Trine women's wrestling team opened its season Sunday at the Adrian College Women's Open.
Riley Morrison wrestled in the 109 pound weight class and placed seventh, losing her first round match but winning her next three, the first by technical fall and the next two by fall.
Michelle Sanchez wrestled at 116 but was defeated in both of her matches, losing by fall in the first and technical fall in the second. Ashton Frances was defeated in both of her matches at 170 by tech fall.
