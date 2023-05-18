GARRETT — Garrett’s coaches have no doubt senior Cody Bickley will be a valuable addition to the Trine track and field program.
Bickley committed to compete for the Thunder Wednesday, and will take the same work ethic he showed as a Railroader to college with him. The Thunder compete in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and NCAA Division III.
“I really liked Trine because they had the major I wanted, design engineering, and I just really love track,” he said. “I look forward to the shot put. I know I’ll work hard to get better.”
In addition to throwing for the track team, Bickley was an all-conference pick in football and also competed in wrestling.
“Cody has been an amazing student-athlete,” Railroader track coach Mallory Clifford said. “He is such a good leader here at Garrett High School, a great representative of what we embody with our student-athletes. To see him graduate with honors and continue in his career throwing at Trine, we’re so proud of him.”
Robert Deventer, who coaches Garrett’s throwers said “the thing about Cody is how coachable he is. You tell him what to do and he’s going to do it or he’s going to give his best attempt to do it.”
Deventer points to the recent Northeast Corner Conference Meet at Churubusco, which was stopped due to wet, miserable weather on a Friday night and finished the next morning.
“It’s raining, it’s cold, he’s not throwing as well,” Deventer said. “When we heard it was called, he asked if he could ride back to the school with me so he could throw. He had one more chance of making the finals and he wanted to do it. I don’t think he’s going to have any issues in college.”
Deventer said Bickley has been the same all during his track career at Garrett.
“You never hear any complaints,” the coach said. “You hear complaining when I make them come inside because the weather’s bad. He shows up, works hard, does what you ask him to do. You can’t ask for any more.”
