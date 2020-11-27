Pandemic or not, wrestlers are toeing the line, ready to go at it.
By its nature, wrestling has close contact between competitors, the sport has its own best practices that keep the athletes as safe as possible as the new season gets under way.
Wrestling may even have an advantage, as East Noble coach Sam Riesen, secretary of the state coaches’ association, points out.
“We feel really strong we’re going to be able to have a season,” Riesen said. “We haven’t had much concern.
“There are a lot of rumors out there. People question wrestling being as close-contact as it is, with the contract tracing we’re able to do, we can be pretty well one-on-one and keep track of that contract tracing. I feel real confident about us being able to get the season in.”
That involves breaking teams up into small groups of four or so. When the team has to be addressed, masks and social distancing are a must. The masks don’t have to be worn during actual wrestling.
At Prairie Heights, wrestlers have to dress in two or three groups at once, which takes longer.
“The kids are good about hustling in and out of the locker room, coach Brett Smith, whose team is returning 12 starters, said. “They know we’re losing conditioning, we’re losing practice time.
“It’s been different for us. It’s a big adjustment for everybody, but if you want to have a season, this is the way it has to be.”
Even with precautions the Panthers had a close contact incident, and had to go against Columbia City with a short lineup.
“Everything was going well until we had a close contact,” Smith said. “We had the numbers, the kids’ attitudes were good, but that took a pretty good chunk out of our lineup.”
Garrett, the defending Northeast Corner Conference, sectional and regional champion, also is getting used to practicing in small groups.
“They understand 2020 has brought on all these things we never had to deal with before,” Railroader coach Nick Kraus said. They’re making the most of the pods that they’re in. They’re drilling hard and wrestling hard and trying to do the best they can.
“They know I’m not the person to complain to. I’m not the one making these rules. It’s health departments and government.”
A collegiate wrestling star at Trine, Kraus usually wrestles against some of the team members, but this year is different.
“It’s just being extra cautious. I’ve never been three weeks into a season and not wrestled with a kid,’” he said.
Keeping the wrestling room clean is a priority for Riesen at East Noble.
“We clean it every night,” Riesen said. “We have a great group of managers who are good about making sure the walls are clean and the mats are clean.
“The big thing is contact tracing. We keep track of the location of each athlete in the room during the practice. We try to stay separate as a team. We don’t mix up as much as we’ve done in the past as far as full-team stuff. We stick to groups of our and they’re recorded. We know who’s been in that radius of one another during practice.”
Down time was one of his concerns, but Riesen feels his defending sectional champs have done well.
“I was kind of worried about during water breaks and during a period when we’re not running practice,” Riesen said. “The expectations are for the kids to mask up and socially distance. Our guys have been good about staying 6 feet apart and being socially distanced.
“They want to have a season as much as the coaches do, probably more.”
East Noble is still planning to hold its invitational, but several large meets have been called off, included Mishawaka’s Al Smith Invitational and the Connersville Invitational.
Several teams are taking the opportunity to set up opportunities against quality completion in dual meets to make up for the cancellations.
Garrett has picked up Mishawaka, Jimtown, Wawasee and Snider.
“Because of of losing some of the these meets we’ve been able to beef up the dual meet schedule a little bit and put together a pretty tough schedule,” Kraus said.
East Noble has done the same.
“With the major stuff getting cancelled, a lot of people are picking up some quality smaller events,” said Riesen.
That said, all coaches know an occasional close contact can wreak havoc on a dual meet lineup. Preparing for the conference and postseason becomes the priority.
“We’re not worrying about the dual meet record so much,” Smith said. “We’re more concerned about what comes at the end with conference and sectional.”
“I don’t care what our dual meet record is this year,” Kraus added. “If it comes up to a dual meet and kids are contact traced, it’s unfortunate for the kids out of the lineup, but we’re going to put the next man up and give them some good experience.”
