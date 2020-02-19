WATERLOO — DeKalb outscored Angola 107.575 to 106.5 in a dual meet Wednesday at the Classic City Center.
Sarah Boyd scored 37.475 in the all-around for the Barons. Emma Schoenherr was second at 35.925, with Kristin Azzue of DeKalb third at 34.875.
The Barons finished 1-2-3 in the floor with Boyd (9.325), Lauren Blythe (9.15) and Azzue (9.1). Schoenherr’s 8.8 was good fourth, and individual competitor Brielle Carter of Eastside was fifth at 8.75.
Boyd was also first in the other three events with a 9.35 in the beam, a 9.3 in the bars and a 9.5 in the vault.
Schoenherr was second in the beam at 9.325. Ashtyn Evans (9.225) and Schoenherr (8.5) went 2-3 in the bars for the Hornets.
Audrey Wilkinson (9.4), Schoenherr (9.3) and Marina Bussema (9.15) went 2-3-4 in the vault.
Allison Burton (9.3) and Kristin Azzue (9.1) went 3-4 in the beam for the Barons.
