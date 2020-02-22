INDIANAPOLIS — For the second-straight year, Clayton Fielden is a state wrestling runner-up.
At his last match of his last year wrestling for Garrett, the state championship unfortunately remains just out of reach.
Fielden ended his high school wrestling career Saturday under the spotlight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, falling 11-5 to Castle senior Robert Deters in the 170-pound state championship match.
Fielden opened the match with a lead, but couldn’t hold on late.
He scored the first takedown of the match with about 45 seconds left in the first period. He gave up an escape point late in the period, then quickly got an escape point back in the opening couple of seconds in the second period to take a 3-1 lead.
But with seconds remaining in the second, Fielden lost his balance and Deters (45-1) capitalized, catching the Railroader falling backwards for a takedown and two back points to take a 5-3 lead.
Fielden gave up an escape point to start the third period, then had to take some chances to try to get back in it.
The risks didn’t pay off as Deters put Fielden on his back again in the third period and rode the lead to a state title.
Fielden finished his senior season with a 42-2 record. He is the only Railroader grappler to wrestle in a state championship match, and he did it twice.
To get there, he notched a couple wins on Saturday to make it back to the title bout.
Fielden built a lead on Bloomington South junior Tristan Ruhlman in the quarterfinals and kept him at a distance in winning a 13-7 decision.
Then Fielden was in for a battle with Indianapolis Cathedral senior Tyler Wagner in a semifinal match.
Fielden scored first with a takedown with 23 seconds left in the first period. The only score in the second period was a Wagner escape just before the midway point.
Then the match went back-and-forth in the third period.
Wagner struck quick with a takedown 11 seconds into the period to take a 3-2 lead. Wagner held Fielden down for most of the period, but Fielden got loose and had the positional advantage for a reversal to take a 4-3 lead with about 35 seconds left.
Then the final seconds of regulation got wild with both wrestlers rolling around. It appeared that Wagner rolled on top of Fielden on his back and was originally given two points by the officials. Kraus questioned the call and officials talked it over and felt that Wagner just got an escape, but not enough control for a reversal. So the match went to overtime.
Fielden was credited with a takedown 25 seconds into overtime before both wrestlers went out of bounds, and the Garrett grappler advanced with a 9-4 victory.
