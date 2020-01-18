KENDALLVILLE — Good things follow from good defense, as East Noble demonstrated Friday night in its clash with archrival DeKalb.
The Knights limited the Barons to five field goals and 13 points in the first half, and shot 50% from three-point range to build a lead they held onto the rest of the night in a 61-50 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball win.
Hayden Jones was presented a special basketball prior to the game to honor his hitting the 1,000 point mark in career, and he showed quickly why his total was so high. He hit four threes in the first half, the biggest a bank shot from half-court at the first-quarter buzzer that put the Knights (5-5 overall, 2-1 NE8) in front 15-7 at the first stop.
East Noble then scored the last seven points of the first half to lead 29-13 at the break, having hit 5-of-10 from three.
Jones had 14 of his game-high 18 in the first half, then he let his teammates do their fair share of the damage with nine assists. Gage Ernsberger added 13 for East Noble and 6-foot-7 center Chris Hood tallied 10.
“I was really happy with our defensive effort in the first half,” Knights coach Ryan Eakins said. “Anytime you hold a team to 13 points, and keep them off the glass.
“The first half wasn’t pretty for us offensively. We hit some shots to extend the lead. It’s amazing how the ball goes in the basket when you get stops and it sparks your offense.”
DeKalb (4-8, 0-3) got 12 points from Caleb Nixon and 10 from Evan Eshbach. Cole Richmond had five assists.
“Jones carried them the first half,” said Barons coach Rod Cone. “He hit the half-court shot and they had all the momentum. They made the plays and we didn’t.
“We’d get it down to 10 and they’d hit a big shot. We just couldn’t get over the hump tonight. We just couldn’t make enough plays.”
The Barons fired every one of their bullets in the second half, taking long shots, fighting their way to the basket any way they could, and throwing traps at the Knights defensively.
DeKalb managed to get within 10 points twice, the second time when Richmond hit a reverse layup off a Nixon assist just inside the two-minute mark to make it 55-45.
The Knights hit 5-of-7 free throws in the last 2:17, however, and a steal and lay-in by Luke Denton seemed to seal it just inside the final minute.
“That’s a hard game to play,” Eakins said. “They tried to muddy up the game a little, which you have to do at that point. We hit some free throws and we handled the ball fairly well.
“We’ve got to continue to get better. One of our messages was play 32 minutes. We’re getting closer, but we haven’t seen it yet. If this team can put together 32 minutes of defense, we’ll be a pretty good ballclub.”
DeKalb won the junior varsity game 42-30. Landen Brown had 10 points and Donnie Wiley eight for the Barons. Jack Gibson led East Noble with eight and Owen Ritchie scored six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.