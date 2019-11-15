MARION — Eastside stood up to fifth-ranked Eastbrook in the first quarter of Friday’s Class 2A football regional game with a long touchdown drive and a blocked punt.
Then the Panthers began to unleash their up-tempo ground attack with an array of weapons featuring both speed and power.
That, plus Eastside turnovers on successive plays, led to a 28-point eruption by the Panthers and sent them on their way to defending their regional title and a 42-9 win over the Blazers.
“I’m not going to take anything away from our kids. They fought hard,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said. “We made some mistakes.
“In that second quarter, we kind of imploded a little bit. You can’t make mistakes against quality football teams. You just can’t do it, and we did. We had some opportunities and we didn’t take advantage of them.”
With its 11th straight win, Eastbrook (11-2) will face Andrean in next week’s semi-state.
The Panthers amassed 325 rushing yards, Ezekiel Binkerd had 166 yards on just 12 carries, and power-running Wyatt Stephenson added 99 yards on 24 carries. Both scored a pair of touchdowns.
Eastside quarterback Laban Davis had the hot hand early, completing all four of his passes on a 66-yard, 10-play drive to begin the game. He hit Terry Payton for an 11-yard score.
After Stephenson scored from the 9 on a 77-yard drive that took only 2:07, Eastside pinned the Panthers deep on their next possession and blocked a punt through the end zone for a safety and a 9-7 lead through one quarter.
Then came the fateful second frame. Binkerd dashed 38 yards to put Eastbrook ahead to stay. The next score came on a 46-yard pass from Dylan Bragg to Jackson Allstock — one of only two passes the Panthers threw — as the lead climbed to 21-9.
Then the Blazers became too generous, with Isaiah Dalton intercepting a tipped pass at the Eastside 30. He later scored from 5 yards out.
Eastside lost a fumble on its next play, with Jason Hale recovering at the 21. Binkerd went in from 18 yards out, and Eastbrook was on its way with a 35-9 halftime lead.
Eastbrook bled out the clock and the game in the second half, going 72 yards in 17 plays and consuming nearly seven minutes before Stephenson capped the scoring on a short run.
The Blazers had a chance after blocking an Eastbrook field goal attempt and returning it to midfield. They stalled out at the Panther 28, however. A drive in the waning minutes reached the Panther 9, but again Eastbrook stiffened.
Eastside felt the sting of the tournament loss, but had a season that will be long remembered with a 10-3 record and the school’s first ever sectional title.
“I can’t be more proud of a group of men that bought into what we were doing,” Mason said. “We got every ounce of talent out of this team.
“I’m so thankful for our seniors and their buy-in to our program. They led the way this year. I can’t be more proud of those guys.”
