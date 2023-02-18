INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Lapadot of Garrett has been chosen as an assistant coach for the Indiana All-Stars girls team which will compete against all-stars from Kentucky this summer.
Kristi Ulrich of Penn is the head coach, with Lapadot and Bryan Graham of Triton Central the assistants.
This year’s all-star games are set for June 9 at Owensboro, Kentucky, and June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The coach of the Junior All-Stars last year, Lapadot is coming off a 14-12 season which included a second straight sectional title for the Railroaders, even after losing a talented group of seniors from a regional championship club the year before.
Lapadot is 193-91 in 12 years as Garrett head coach. He was an assistant to Dan Feagler for 16 seasons before that, giving him 28 years in the Railroader program.
Garrett has won three sectionals and four conference crowns — two each in the Allen County Athletic Conference and the Northeast Corner Conference — under Lapadot.
He was the KPC Media Group All-Area Coach of the Year last season.
Lapadot also coached Garrett girls track for eight seasons with state qualifiers in five of those years.
He’s a 1993 Garrett graduate and was a standout in baseball, earning all-conference and All-Area honors all four years.
Ulrich is 312-50 in her 14 seasons at Penn, including a Class 4A state title in 2016 and runner-up finishes in 2011 and 2014.
Graham has a 299-65 record in 15 years at Triton Central. He is also the school’s athletic director. The Tigers have 11 conference championships under his guidance.
