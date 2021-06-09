WICHITA, Kan. — The Fort Wayne Komets scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to come back and beat the Wichita Thunder 3-2 Tuesday night in Game 1 of a best-of-5 Western Conference semifinal series in the East Coast Hockey League’s Kelly Cup Playoffs at Wichita Ice Center.
Anthony Nellis scored his second goal of the game for the Komets with 25 seconds left in the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Marc-Olivier Roy and Morgan Adams-Moisan assisted on the goal.
The Thunder took one-goal leads with goals midway through the second period and 7:15 in to the third period. Ryan White scored in the third to put Wichita up 2-1.
Fort Wayne’s Randy Gazzola scored a little over three minutes later to tie the contest at 2. Stephen Harper and Zach Pochiro assisted on the goal.
Dylan Ferguson made 36 saves in goal for the Komets. Roy had two assists.
Game 2 of the series was played Wednesday night in Wichita.
Game 3 will be played on Friday at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. It will start at 8 p.m.
