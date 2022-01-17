ANGOLA — Trine University’s track and field teams restarted their seasons indoors at home Saturday with the Sean Brady Alumni Open at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic & Recreation Center.
The Thunder men finished third out of 10 teams with 98 points, and the Trine women were fourth out of 11 teams with 71 points.
NAIA program Marian won the men’s meet with 138 points, and Indiana Tech was second with 114. The NAIA Warriors won the women’s meet with 134.5, and NCAA Division II Lewis, Illinois, was second with 115.5.
In the men’s meet, the highlight of the day for the Thunder came from Jake Gladieux, who broke his own record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.20 seconds in the finals. That was good enough for second place in the event.
That also earned Gladieux the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Track Athlete of the Week award.
In the finals of the 60-meter run, Josh Davis placed fifth in 7.04 seconds and Danny Vinson was sixth at 7.03 in the finals. Vinson set a new personal best in the prelims with a time of 6.93 seconds, just two hundredths of a second off the school record.
Ben Williams placed sixth in the 200 in 22.88 seconds, which was just off his school record time. Williams was also the top Trine athlete in the long jump, placing second with a leap of 22 feet, 5 inches.
Aidan Lapp was sixth in the mile run with a personal best time of 4 minutes, 35.92 seconds, and Ryan Smith was eighth in the 400 in 53.80 seconds.
The 800 and 3,000 were dominated by Thunder athletes, with Trine taking spots three through nine in the 800 and four of the top eight in the 3,000.
The trio of Blane Johnson, Philip Nemechek and Ty Hoover in the 2:04s, led by Johnson in third place in 2:04.33. Westview graduate Spencer Carpenter was second for St. Francis in 1:59.37.
Kendallville’s Noah Acker won the 3,000-meter run at 8:49.00.
Trine’s Theodore Samra had personal best throws in the weight throw and the shot put. He was third in the weight throw at 52-3.25 and fifth in the shot put at 45-8.5.
That also earned Samra the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Field Athlete of the Week award.
Greysen Spohn placed fifth in the high jump for the Thunder, clearing the bar at 6-2.75. Noah McClellan was seventh in the triple jump at 41-2.5.
In the women’s meet, Trine junior Lia Vawter tied the school record in the high jump at 5-1. Valerie Obear led Thunder scorers after winning the weight throw at 56-2.5 and leading the team in the shot put at 34-6.75 and placing ninth.
Haley Livingston was fourth in the triple jump at 35-6 and just missed her own school record mark in the long jump with a leap of 17-3.5, giving her a fifth-place finish. The sophomore was sixth in the 60 hurdles in 9.48 seconds.
Thunder freshman Morgan Moslow recorded a sixth-place finish in the pole vault at 8-6.25.
Carol Haldeman and Lydia Randolph were 1-2 in the 3,000-meter run. Haldeman won 10:46.70 and Randolph set a new lifetime best at 10:55.10.
Trine scored 16 points in the 800 with four girls finishing in the top seven. Fort Wayne freshman Hannah Hawkins placed third in 2:32.68, and Marissa Kenney was fourth in 2:32.92.
Amira Faulkner and Ana Parker both secured top-10 finishes in the mile run Faulkner led the Thunder in eighth in 5:33.42, and Parker set a career best time of 5:36.39 in placing 10th.
In the 400-meter run, senior Paige McGonigal finished fifth in 1:05.54 and classmate Stephanie Hartpence was seventh in 1:06.16.
Both Thunder teams will take part in the Snow Day Invitational at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.