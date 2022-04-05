Prep Baseball Barons top Fremont
WATERLOO — DeKalb won its first game of the season in its home opener Monday, defeating Fremont 8-3.
Gabel Pentecost started and pitched three scoreless innings in the Eagles’ season opener. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out six.
The Barons (1-3) got to the Fremont bullpen to get coach Collin Bice his first win.
DeKalb scored four unearned runs in the fourth inning off a quality veteran pitcher in Ethan Bock. The big hit was a three-run double by Elijah Ehmke with two outs to give the Barons a 4-2 lead.
DeKalb added three runs after two outs in the fifth. Tegan Irk had a two-run double, then scored on Donnie Wiley’s single to center.
Junior Ethan Jordan pitched a complete game win for the Barons. He allowed three earned runs and four hits, walked two and struck out four.
Prep Boys Basketball Essegian Academic All-State
Central Noble senior guard was picked to the Academic All-State First Team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
The boys’ Academic All-State honorees were announced by the IBCA on Sunday.
Fourteen area boys were honorably mentioned to the Academic All-State team. CN led the area with four honorable mentions, Ryan Schroeder, Logan Gard, Noah Shepherd and Aidan Dreibelbis.
East Noble had three honorable mentions, Spencer Denton, Avery Kline and Keegan Foster.
Eastside had two honorable mentions in Owen Willard and Hugh Henderson, and so did West Noble with Brayden Bohde and Joshua Rosales. Also honorably mentioned were DeKalb’s Connor Penrod, Fremont’s Ethan Bock and Prairie Heights’ Colton Penick.
College Track & Field Trine athletes compete in invite
UPLAND — On a busy weekend for the Trine University teams, may Thunder athletes took part in the George Glass Invitational Saturday at Taylor University.
On the women’s side, Pleasant Lake’s Autumn Presley just missed the school record in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 10 feet, 2 inches, which was good for third-place.
Valerie Obear was the event champion in the hammer throw at 183-3 and was third in the discus at 128-11.00.
In other field events, Lia Vawter was fourth in the high jump at 4-10.5 and East Noble High School graduate Madelyn Summers finished seventh in the shot put at 36-2.75.
Track events at Taylor included Fremont’s Katie Berlew in seventh place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at 13 minutes, 55.02 seconds and Stephanie Hartpence in seventh in the 400 at 1:04.26. Paige McGonigal was ninth in the 200 at 27.27 seconds, and Mackenzie Miller placed ninth in the 100 dash at 13.41 seconds.
For the Thunder men, Theodore Samra and Eirik Eggen were the high-scoring athletes in two events each. Samra was fourth in the hammer throw (166-4) and fifth in the shot put (45-3.75) while Eggen finished fifth in both the javelin (129-1) and the triple jump (39-1).
Fremont’s Garret Kelley placed fourth in the high jump at 5-10.75), Travis Dowling finished fifth in the discus at 130-10, and Gage Eicher was seventh in the long jump at 19-11).
In running events, Aaron Pike was the top placer for Trine in the 100 dash (11.16 seconds, finishing eighth) and the 200 (23.17 seconds, finishing 11th). Holden Martin paced the Thunder in the 800 (1:59.98, taking fifth) and the 1,500 (4:07.81, finishing seventh). In the 3,000 steeplechase, Austin Smith placed second with a time of 10:21.89.
On Monday, Obear was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week and sophomore Haley Livingston was named the MIAA Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.
Livingston had three lifetime-best performances over the weekend at Western Kentucky Hilltopper Relays. Her long jump of 5.60 meters set a new school record and is seventh best effort in the country in NCAA Division III. She also finished the 100-meter hurdles in 15.29 seconds and finished the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 9.01 seconds.
Both Trine teams will next compete in the Huntsman Family Invitational Saturday at Wabash College in Crawfordsville.
College Softball Thunder sweep Hiram
ANGOLA — Trine defeated Hiram (Ohio) 8-0 and 13-2 on Sunday. Both games ended after four and a half innings due to the run rule.
In game one, Adrienne Rosey (4-5) threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks for the Thunder (10-9).
Mercede Daugherty and Taylor Murdock each had two hits for Trine. Ellie Trine and Ashley Swartout each drove in two runs. The Thunder drew nine walks and were hit by a pitch. Giselle Riley drew three of those free passes.
In game two, freshman catcher Ainsley Phillips was 3-for-3 with seven runs batted in and a run scored to lead Trine. That included two three-run doubles.
Murdock and Scarlett Elliott each had two hits and two runs scored for the Thunder. Riley drew three more walks and scored three times. Lauren Clausen (3-0) was the starting and winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs and three hits over four innings with two strikeouts.
Rosey was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week on Monday’s for last week’s efforts. The sophomore right-hander from Schoolcraft, Michigan, threw two shutouts last week and struck out 20 while allowing only three hits in 12 innings with no walks.
Trine will open MIAA play today with a doubleheader at home against Kalamazoo, starting at 3 p.m. The Thunder’s home doubleheader with Ohio Northern scheduled for Wednesday was moved to Sunday. Game times were not immediately announced.
College Tennis Trine women win 2 MIAA duals
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s tennis team won two Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association duals over the weekend, 6-3 over Adrian at home indoors on Saturday and 7-2 at Alma on Sunday.
The Thunder are 9-4, 2-1 in the MIAA.
Sunday’s results
Trine 7, Alma 2
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Kayla Weller 6-1, 6-0. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Amanda Szymborski 6-4, 6-4. 3. Bekah Trent (T) def. Ainsley Kinney 6-0, 6-0. 4. Eva Morales (T) def. Elizabeth Hill 6-0, 6-1. 5. Ellie Cole (T) def. Emma Lloyd 6-3, 6-2. 6. Emily McDonald (Al) def. Kennedy Outwater 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. E. Hill-Szymborski 8-1. 2. Jad. Davis-Trent (T) def. Kinney-Weller 8-7. 3. Lloyd-McDonald (Al) def. Morales-Outwater 8-6.
Saturday’s results
Trine 6, Adrian 3
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Jules Johnson 6-1, 6-2. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Vasiliki Gargasoulas 6-2, 6-4. 3. Elizabeth Himebauch (Ad) def. Bekah Trent 6-3, 7-5. 4. Bethany Posey (Ad) def. Eva Morales 6-4, 6-2. 5. Ellie Cole (T) def. Liv Depies 6-3, 6-2. Regan Snyder (Ad) def. Kennedy Outwater 7-6 (7-6), 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. J. Johnson-Himebauch 8-2. 2. Jad. Davis-Trent (T) def. B. Posey-Gargasoulas 8-5. 3. Morales-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Depies-Maddison Wagner 8-7 (7-3).
Trine men dominate Alma
ALMA, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Alma 9-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Sunday afternoon at Alma High School. The Thunder are 7-6, 2-1 in the MIAA.
Trine 9, Alma 0
Singles: 1. Cole Goodman (T) def. Caleb Schurig 6-1, 6-0. 2. Aaron Streit (T) def. August Sack 6-2, 6-3. 3. Jaxon Davis (T) def. Thomas Manko 6-0, 6-4. 4. Drew Dixon (T) def. Walker Michaels 6-0, 6-1. 5. Ryan Smith (T) def. Brendan Murdie 6-0, 6-3. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Noah Festerling 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Manko-Michaels 8-1. 2. Streit-R. Smith (T) def. Murdie-Schurig 8-6. 3. Jax. Davis-Morris (T) def. Sack-Merrick Bay 8-0.
College Baseball Thunder win at Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine downed Olivet 4-2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game weekend series sweep of the Comets.
Gary DeMartino doubled home pinch runner Tyler Drope with one out in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie for the Thunder (8-10, 3-0 MIAA). DeMartino scored later in the inning on a passed ball with two outs.
Two Trine runs scored on two Comet passed balls with two outs in the contest.
The Thunder got solid pitching from starter Cam Nagel to closer Noah Brettin. Nagel allowed two earned runs on four hits in six and two-third innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Cole Decker got the win for Trine in relief. He pitched one and two-third scoreless innings. Brettin got the two Olivet hitters he faced for his fourth save of the season.
Brenden Warner was 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run for the Thunder.
College Volleyball Trine men fall in finale
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s volleyball team lost to Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League rival Mount Union in five sets on senior day at Hershey Hall Sunday. The scores were 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12.
The Thunder scored seven straight points to rally from a 22-18 deficit in the fourth set to force a deciding fifth set. But the Purple Raiders (12-11, 7-1 MCVL) won the fifth set to win the match.
Trine had 13 total blocks in the match to set a program-high since it restarted. The previous modern day record was 12 total blocks against Concordia-Chicago earlier this season.
Ted Hofmeister had 18 kills and 14 digs for the Thunder (12-13, 4-4). Kevin Boncaro had 14 kills, nine digs, two solo blocks and three block assists. Ethan Howard had 49 assists, 10 digs, six kills, three aces and a block assist.
Lone Trine senior Kyle Dixon was honored on senior day. He played in one set and had two block assists, a solo block and one kill.
The Thunder finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in the MCVL, but had the fourth and final conference tournament berth clinched before play began on Sunday. They will play regular season champion Fontbonne in an MCVL Tournament semifinal match on the Griffins’ home court in St. Louis Friday at 8 p.m.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its best scores from the week of March 28.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Kyle Baker for men (162 pins over average) and Nycole Adcox for women (122).
MEN: Moose — Travis Grigsby 278, 789 series, Ty Cowan 278. Booster — Matt Haiflich 279, Matt Englehart 277, Mike Handley 277, Kyle Baker 276, 768 series, Travis Grigsby 268, Sam Anglin 266, 710 series, Michael Wallace 263, 742 series, Matt David 259, Jason Flaugh 259, Billy Zink 258, Gary Bolton 257, 716 series, Taylor Schwartz 255, 702 series, Jason Courtney 707 series. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Jared Marks 255. Friday Morning Trio — Adam Dibble 259, 720 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 225, 566 series, Jennifer Moring 214, 630 series, Willa Thompson 201, 530 series, Sheila Surfus 559 series. Coffee — Marlene Greear 508 series. Booster — Nycole Adcox 246, 653 series, Cheyenne Woods 211, 514 series, Alicia Kurtz 204, 503 series, Karen Baldwin 560 series.
