College Track & Field Gladieux, Villafuerte qualifies for NCAA D3 Indoor Nationals
The field for the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships was announced on Sunday night. Senior Jake Gladieux will compete in the men’s 60-meter hurdles in the national meet that will be held at the Cross Plex in Birmingham, Ala., Friday and Saturday.
Gladieux is seeded sixth with his time of 8.10 seconds set at the Indiana Tech Strive for Greatness Invitational in Fort Wayne on Dec. 10, 2022.
Gladieux was an All-American last year after finishing fifth in the 60-meter hurdles indoors.
Also qualifying for indoor D3 nationals is Manchester senior and Angola High School graduate Ben Villafuerte in the men’s shot put.
Villafuerte won the shot put in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 25 in Cincinnati with a meet record throw of 16.45 meters. That also set a new school record. He was named the 2023 HCAC Men’s Most Outstanding Throws Athlete of the Year.
Samra leads Thunder athletes at Polar Bear Final Qualifier
ADA, Ohio — Senior Theodore Samra set a new men’s indoor record for Trine in the weight throw to lead Thunder athletes in Ohio Northern’s Polar Bear Final Qualifier Saturday.
Samra threw the weight 59 feet, 0.25 inches and placed second in the event. The previous record was 58-7 set by Sam Gilly on March 5, 2016.
Jacob Barkey was 10th in the weight throw at 52-2.
Holden Martin was fourth overall and third out of college competitors in the mile run in 4 minutes, 31.77 seconds. Philip Nemechek was ninth in the 800-meter run in 1:59.14.
On the women’s side, East Noble graduate Madelyn Summers was third in the shot put at 39-10 and fourth in the weight throw at 46-11.
Morgan Moslow and Avery Boyce could not reach the minimum height of 10-10 in the women’s pole vault. Samra fouled in all three attempts in the men’s shot put.
College Softball Trine off to good start in Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A promising 2023 softball season is off and running for Donnie Danklefsen’s loaded Trine University squad.
The Thunder, ranked No. 2 to start the season behind defending champion Christopher Newport (Va.), are currently on their annual Florida trip. They are off to a 6-0 start.
On Monday, Trine defeated Aurora (Ill.) 5-0 and nipped Heidelberg (Ohio) 1-0.
Against Aurora, Anna Koeppl (2-0) got the win with five solid innings, giving up just two hits and striking out three. Lauren Clausen earned a save.
Debbie Hill led the Thunder at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Scarlett Elliott was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Against Heidelberg, Hill went the distance to get the win in the circle, fanning seven to improve to 2-0.
The Thunder got the only run they would need in the bottom of the seventh. Hill, Cassie Woods and Emersyn Haney had a hit apiece for Trine.
On Sunday in Jan Phyl Village, Trine blanked a pair of opponents, getting a 10-0 five-inning run-rule win over Penn State-Behrend and a subsequent 5-0 victory over Lebanon Valley (Pa.).
Ellie Trine had a two-run homer and Giselle Riley added a grand slam to help make for a short first game on Sunday against Behrend.
Hill got it done both with her arm and her bat for Trine, facing just 16 batters and striking out 10 while giving up just one hit. She also had an RBI single and an RBI double.
Against Lebanon Valley, junior Alexis Michon, a transfer from Eastern Connecticut State and last year’s NCAA Division III Pitcher of the Year by Schutt Sports and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, got her first Trine win, allowing just two hits and a walk while fanning seven.
Freshman Karley Trine had a team-high three hits against Lebanon Valley.
The Florida trip got under way on Saturday in Winter Haven with a pair of wins, as the Thunder first bested Wartburg (Iowa) 6-4 in eight innings, then exploded for a 17-3 blowout over Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) in a game called after five innings due to the run rule.
In the 2023 season opener against Wartburg, the Thunder fell behind 3-0 early against the No. 14 Knights. Michon made her Trine debut and allowed three earned runs on four hits, including two home runs, walked one and struck out two in two and two-thirds innings.
Trine got onto the scoreboard in the top of the sixth with an Ellie Trine walk.
In the top of the seventh, Hill reached base and scored on an Emma Beyer home run to tie the contest at 3.
The Thunder erupted for a trio of runs in the top of the eighth. Ellie Trine plated a run with a single, and a two-run double by Woods staked Trine to a 6-3 advantage. Clausen got the victory for Trine.
Against Carnegie Mellon, the Thunder got a pair of homers from Hill and another homer from Amanda Prather. Trine and Woods had doubles. Koeppl got the win in the circle.
College Baseball Trine defeats St. Vincent
LAKE MYRTLE, Fla. — Trine picked up its first win on its spring trip to central Florida Monday, 3-1 over St. Vincent (Pa.).
The Thunder (4-2) scored single runs in the top of the eighth and ninth innings to break a 1-1 tie.
Matt Weis scored on a throwing error in the eighth after Tyler Robinson hit a fielders choice grounder to second. Matthew Martin scored when Cory Erbskorn reached on another St. Vincent throwing error in the ninth.
Cole Decker pitched five innings of scoreless relief to get the win for Trine, then Noah Brettin retired St. Vincent in order in the ninth to pick up its first save of the season. Decker allowed three hits and three walks while striking out five.
On Sunday, the Thunder lost to John Carroll (Ohio) 8-1 and 8-3. The Blue Streaks hit three home runs in each game. Connor Mayle hit a grand slam in their seven-run bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie in the first game.
Trine had six hits in the two games. Starting pitchers Cam Nagel and Josh Hoogewerf took the losses. Nagel had five strikeouts and allowed eight hits in five and one-third innings in game one, and Hoogewerf allowed five hits, struck out six and walked no one in five innings.
In game two, DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes was 1-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a run batted in for the Thunder. Robert Kortas hit a double.
College Tennis Trine teams start spring trip well
ORLANDO, Fla. — Both Trine University teams started their spring trip on Monday with 9-0 wins over King’s (Pa.) on Monday.
For the men, Thunder freshman Andrew Spirrison won in both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles in his collegiate debut. Spirrison, the brother of former top Thunder women’s player Ashley Spirrison, defeated Logan Gregory at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-1, and won with Aaron Streit at No. 1 doubles 8-4.
For the women, Trine freshman and Angola High School graduate Elina Locane won in straight sets at No. 2 singles and at No. 1 doubles 8-2 with teammate Eva Morales.
Trine women 9, King’s (Pa.) 0
Singles: 1. Eva Morales (TU) def. Ashley Kenia 3-6, 6-1, 1-0. 2. Elina Locane (TU) def. Hailey D’Amato 6-3, 6-2. 3. Emilee Bassett (TU) def. Braelan Drollas 6-0, 6-0. 4. Alexis Maloney (TU) def. Payton Lloyd 6-0, 6-0. 5. Bailey Pelliccia (TU) def. Emma Rooney 6-0, 6-1. 6. Kennedy Outwater (TU) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Morales-Locane (TU) def. Kenia-D’Amato 8-2. 2. Maloney-Lizzie Welker (TU) def. Drollas-Lloyd 8-2. 3. Bassett-Pelliccia (TU) won by forfeit.
Trine men 9, King’s (Pa.) 0
Singles: 1. Andrew Spirrison (TU) def. Logan Gregory 6-4, 6-1. 2. Cole Goodman (TU) def. John Toussaint 6-3, 6-0. 3. Elijah Schilthuis (TU) def. Patrick Pech 6-1, 6-2. 4. Aaron Streit (TU) def. Aidan Temple 6-1, 6-1. 5. Drew Dixon (TU) def. Brendan Turowski 6-0, 6-1. 6. Caleb Morris (TU) def. Jacob Nelson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Streit (TU) def. Gregory-Toussaint 8-4. 2. Goodman-Dixon (TU) def. Pech-Temple 8-1. 3. Schilthuis-Nicholas Jen (TU) def. Turowski-Nelson 8-1.
College Volleyball Trine men sweep 2 opponents
CHICAGO — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team went to North Park University Saturday and swept the host Vikings (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) and the Marantha Baptist, Wis. (25-21, 25-11, 25-22) to complete the non-conference portion of its schedule.
Against North Park, Ted Hofmeister had 12 kills, nine digs and three block assists to lead the Thunder (9-9). Kevin Boncaro had 10 kills, six digs and an ace. Sam Bhandal had 30 assists and seven digs.
Against Marantha Baptist, Johnson-Kuhao Ho’okano-Pelekai had eight kills, eight digs and a solo block for Trine. Carter Steffgen had 12 assists, seven digs, six kills, two aces and two block assists. Nick Woolley had 11 assists, and Bryan Maida added 10 digs.
College Lacrosse Thunder men rout Spalding
LOUISVILLE — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team defeated Spalding 21-1 Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder arrived to Louisville in an area of the city without power. But that did not affect the game played during the day at the Spalding Athletic Complex.
Teague Stephens had four goals for Trine (3-0). Peter Piccillo and Will Gonia each had three goals and an assist. Nick DiPaolo made nine saves in goal. Spalding is 0-4.
