Prep Volleyball AHS defeats Knights
ANGOLA — Angola defeated East Noble 25-5, 25-6, 25-12 in a non-conference match Wednesday. The Hornets are 18-6 and host Carroll in their Spike Out Cancer benefit match today.
Garrett sweeps EN
KENDALLVILLE — Garrett was a three-set winner over host East Noble Monday. Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.
Morgan Ostrowski led the way with 20 kills, a block and a block assist for the Railroaders. She added nine digs and three aces.
Kyana Martinez had six kills and seven digs. Kinleigh Smith had five kills and seven digs and Taylor Gerke added 33 assists, four kills and six digs. Martinez had a block assist.
Gerke and Kennedy Hutton served four aces each and Ostrowski added three. Emma Welbaum led Garrett with 10 digs. Hutton added six digs.
Eagles outlasts Lakers
LAGRANGE — Churubusco defeated Lakeland in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the Lakers’ senior night Tuesday. The scores were 25-23, 27-25, 29-31, 16-25, 15-9.
Faith Riehl had 16 digs, 10 kills and six aces for Lakeland. Lauren Leu had 15 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Justice Haston had 32 assists, 13 digs and one ace.
Peyton Hartsough had nine digs, five aces and three kills for the Lakers. Lilly Schackow added seven kills and two blocks.
Fremont wins over Goshen Blue Blazers
FREMONT — Fremont defeated the Goshen Blue Blazers on Tuesday, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23.
Jada Rhonehouse had 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces to lead the Eagles. Claire Foulk had 28 assists, and Andrea Barry had Delaney Bock each had 15 digs. Bock also had six kills. Kalyn Schlottman added eight kills and six aces.
Fremont won the junior varsity match in two sets.
Panthers defeat Blazers
AUBURN — Host Lakewood Park was a three-set winner over Eastside Tuesday. Scores were 25-23, 25-9, 25-16.
Haley Kruse had 19 kills, 14 digs and served six aces for Lakewood Park.
Aubrey Zak served four aces and added 10 digs. Ellie Golm had three solo blocks. Lauren Korte contributed 10 digs to go with 26 assists.
Chargers battle in loss
LIGONIER — West Noble lost its senior night match to Wawasee on Tuesday. The scores were 16-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16.
Five seniors were honored for the Chargers and they all played well. Samantha Klages had 25 digs, and Dana Ritchie had 20 digs and two aces. Carolina Flores had nine digs and eight kills. Ella Stoner had five kills and three blocks. Maysie Clouse added four aces.
In other area action Tuesday, East Noble lost its senior night match to visiting Norwell in Northeast 8 Conference play 25-16, 25-15, 25-13. Westview lost at home to NECC rival Fairfield 25-18, 25-18, 26-24.
Barons win on senior night
WATERLOO — DeKalb swept Northeast 8 Conference foe New Haven in three games to celebrate senior night Tuesday. Scores were 25-14, 25-21, 25-19.
Hope Moring had 18 assists, five kills, six aces, four digs and a solo block for the Barons (14-9 overall, 4-2 NE8). Brenna Spangler had five kills, five aces, three digs and two block assists.
Paige Snider had nine kills, four digs and a solo block. Brooklyn Barkaus had 10 kills and Lillie Cserep had seven assists.
Paige Langschwager had four kills, Avia Ring had six digs and Bella Hansen had two aces.
Prep Football Lakeland junior varsity team tops West Noble
LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s junior varsity football team defeated West Noble 36-23 on Monday.
Jaylun Shaffer had a touchdown reception, an interception and a two-point conversion for the Chargers (4-3).
Fernando Macias had a touchdown run and a two-point conversion for West Noble. Jesse Shaffer had a 12-yard touchdown run. Kyler Slowke threw the touchdown pass to Jaylun Shaffer.
The Chargers will host Churubusco on Monday at 6 p.m.
Middle School Football
DeKalb teams defeat LeoWATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s teams scored victories over Leo Tuesday.
The Baron eighth-graders wrapped up the conference regular-season title at 7-0 with a 30-10 win over the Lions.
DeKalb’s defense made two goal-line stands, forcing turnovers both times. Bowen Minehart and Tristen Baker recovered fumbles.
Brady Culler scored three touchdowns, and Eli McCormick hit Xavier Bell for a score. Brodi Wilson made three extra point kicks, worth two points each in middle school play.
The Baron seventh grade gave Leo its first loss with a 25-8 win. DeKalb’s defense held the Lions without a first down until the last minute of the third quarter.
Alex Phillilps had three scores, and Karter Freed scored a touchdown and a one-point conversion.
College Soccer
Trine men fall to KnightsANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team lost to NCAA Division III 21st-ranked Calvin 2-0 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener for both teams Tuesday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Christopher Schau and Oliver Akintade scored 59 seconds apart for the Knights late in the first half.
Calvin (9-2-2 overall) outshot the Thunder 12-9. Troy Saylor made six saves in goal for Trine (5-5).
College Volleyball Thunder lose at Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team lost to NCAA Division III fourth-ranked Hope in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match at DeVos Fieldhouse Tuesday night. The scores were 25-13, 26-24, 25-18.
McKenna Otto had 11 digs, nine kills and three aces for the Flying Dutch (15-1, 4-0 MIAA).
Jacqueline Baughman had 16 assists, nine digs and one block assist for the Thunder (12-10, 2-1). Olivia Jolliffe had six kills and six digs. Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm had five kills, three block assists and three digs.
