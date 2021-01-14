GARRETT — Garrett senior Emma Kioski is a fast runner, which college track coaches like.
Saint Francis coach Kyle Allison also likes the type of person Kioski is, which makes him happy she has committed to run for the Cougars, who compete in the NAIA and the Crossroads League.
“The biggest thing with her we’re really excited about is she gets it done in the classroom and runs really well,” said Allison, now in his fifth year at Saint Francis. “We’re looking for high-character people that are going to fit in our program. If you can get the grades and run as well as she’s run, you’re going to fit really well. We’re excited to have her come to Saint Francis.”
Kioski, Garrett’s girls school record-holder for the 100-meter dash, said she’s relieved to have her college choice out of the way. She plans to study nursing.
“It’s definitely a huge weight off my shoulders. It’s been crazy,” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen because of the pandemic. It feels good to finally do it.
“It felt like home. It’s a smaller school. It felt like Garrett, just because Garrett is a smaller, tight-knit community. The coaching staff was amazing and knows how to balance student-athletes.”
Since COVID canceled track and all other spring sports last year, coaches have to look at what athletes did the previous year.
Kioski had a strong year as a sophomore in 2019, running on the Railroaders’ Northeast Corner Conference champion 4x100 team that went on to place third in the sectional and earn a trip to regional. She was also third in the conference and the sectional in the 100.
“It’s been an interesting recruiting year since a lot of them lost their junior year,” Allison said. “Sophomore and junior year there’s a lot of development. You kind of have to make sure you can find people that have the character to come in and work hard, and she fits that role.”
Also a cross country runner at Garrett, Kioski is looking forward to her senior season to improve and get herself ready to compete at the collegiate level.
“Hopefully we’ll have a season so I can work out some kinks I’ve been trying to work out,” she said. “It’s definitely been hard not having a junior season. This season I can come back and improve myself.”
