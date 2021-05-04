WATERLOO — A third of DeKalb baseball’s starting lineup planned the way forward for after high school.
Seniors Steele Jackson, Aric Ehmke and Nolan Nack all made commitments to play collegiately Monday.
Jackson is heading to Pasco-Hernando State College in New Port Richey, Florida, where he’ll play for former Baron sports standout Lyndon Coleman.
Like Jackson, Ehmke chose a two-year school, Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois. Nack opted to stay close by, accepting an offer to play at Trine.
“Days like today are a coach’s dream,” Baron coach Tim Murdock said. “You see three guys work their way through the program, and play well enough and work hard enough to get the opportunity to play at the next level. All three have a great opportunity to be successful at their schools.”
Jackson is DeKalb’s No. 2 starting pitcher, but will likely play outfield at Pasco-Hernando.
“(Signing) makes it very real,” Jackson said. “I’m anxious to get down there and get to work. I took the juco route because I think it’s best for me and also because I like the coach.
“I expect myself to get a lot of baseball played. I can’t wait to get down there in the heat. My game has to improve at the plate and in the outfield, more so getting on base and using my speed.”
Jackson is hitting .408 with a home run, six doubles and 15 RBIs for the Barons this season.
“He’s going to get to play baseball year-round,” Murdock said. “His baseball skills will really be put to the test down there on the junior college circuit. He’s such a hard-working kid I can’t see him not having a successful career there and moving on.”
Jackson said he plans to study marketing.
Ehmke said he had four-year offers before going through some shoulder difficulties as a junior.
“It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders. I’ve waited my whole life for this and it’s finally official,” Ehmke said.
“Their coaching staff really believed in me, and that’s what I was looking for, someone that believes in me and can develop me and get me where I need to go.”
Ehmke is the ace of the DeKalb staff and is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA this season and 45 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. He’s also a big part of the offense, hitting .423 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. He plans to stick to pitching at Frontier.
“I’m going to move to pitcher only. I’m looking to be a rotation guy. It will be a lot better not having to do as much,” he said.
“He’s developed into a pretty good pitcher for us the last couple of years,” Murdock said. “I can’t see him not going there and being successful.”
Ehmke said he plans to study business.
Nack plays the hot corner for DeKalb and said he figures to play either first or third at Trine. He has a .447 average this season with a home run and 16 RBIs.
“The campus was very nice. The coaches showed a lot of interest in me and believed in me,” Nack said.
“I’m very excited. This is something I’ve wanted to do since I was in Little League. I’ve worked hard to get to where I am. It feels really good.”
“He’s just one of those kids that works hard and gets the job done,” Murdock said. “You look at the stats at the end of the day and he’s got a couple of hits and has walked a couple of times. He’ll no doubt get an opportunity at Trine to contribute to their program.”
Nack said he will study finance.
