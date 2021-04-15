Prep Sports
Track, Softball State Finals moved
INDIANAPOLIS — IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig announced Wednesday that the state finals for boys, girls and unified track and the softball state finals will be moved.
The track state finals will now be located at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. The boys meet will be Friday, June 4, and the girls and unified meets will be held on Saturday, June 5.
The softball state finals will now take place at Center Grove High School in Greenwood on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12.
Local entrants reach semifinals for player of the year
DeKalb Barons senior Cole Richmond has reached the semifinals of the Outside the Huddle boys hoops player of the year online contest.
Richmond is matched against Dalton Wasson of Heritage High School in the online voting.
The other semifinal matches Brayden Bontrager of Lakeland against Zach Hubartt of Huntington North.
Fans can vote until Friday at noon at outsidethehuddle.net.
Prep Track
Laker boys, Prairie Heights girls win
LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s boys defeated Prairie Heights 81-50 in a Northeast Corner Conference Western Division meet on Tuesday while the Panther girls’ topped the Lakers 94-38.
In the boys’ meet, Dominic Lawrence won both hurdles events for the Lakers, finishing the 110-meter highs in 16.25 seconds and the 300 intermediates in 46.03 seconds. Zeke Wachtman won the 1,600 (4:53.40) and the 3,200 (10:54.39).
Zach Wiseman won the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches) and the shot put (36-1.5) for the Panthers.
In the girls’ dual, Jaycee Malone won three events for PH, the 100 dash in 13.34 seconds, the 200 in 27.88 seconds and the 100 hurdles in 19.13 seconds.
Lakeland boys 81, Prairie Heights 50
100: 1. Malaivanh (LL) 11.56, 2. Burns (PH) 11.94, 3. Rubio (LL) 12.03.
200: 1. Burns (PH) 24.79, 2. Malaivanh (LL) 24.79, 3. Rubio (LL) 25.85.
400: 1. Douglas (LL) 57.59, 2. Dyer (PH) 58.86, 3. A. Thompson (PH) 59.68.
800: K. Glasgo (PH) 2:18.46, 2. Blankenship (LL) 2:23.39, 3. C. Hostetler (LL) 2:31.10.
1,600: 1. Wachtman (LL) 4:53.40, 2. K. Glasgo (PH) 4:59.78, 3. C. Hostetler (LL) 5:38.50.
3,200: 1. Wachtman (LL) 10:54.39, 2. K. Glasgo (PH) 10:59.39.
110 hurdles: 1. Lawrence (LL) 16.25, 2. Tuttle (LL) 19.75, 3. Melson (PH) 20.03.
300 hurdles: 1. Lawrence (LL) 46.03, 2. S. Zolman (PH) 48.03, 3. Tuttle (LL) 50.46.
4x100 relay: 1. Lakeland (Douglas, Malaivanh, Lawrence, O. Troyer) 46.34, 2. Prairie Heights 49.10.
4x400 relay: 1. Prairie Heights (S. Zolman, Keipper, Burns, Johnson-Solis) 3:54.57, 2. Lakeland 3:57.18.
4x800 relay: 1. Lakeland (Blankenship, C. Hostetler, C. Troyer, A. Thompson) 9:42.65, 2. Prairie Heights 9:56.43.
High jump: 1. Johnson-Solis (PH) 5-2, 2. Chambless (LL) 5-2, 3. Wiseman (PH) 5-0.
Long jump: 1. O. Troyer (LL) 19-11.75, 2. Douglas (LL) 18-11.5, 3. Rubio (LL) 17-2.25.
Shot put: 1. Wiseman (PH) 36-1.5, 2. Guldin (LL) 35-8, 3. Raber (LL) 33-2.5.
Discus: 1. Guldin (LL) 111-3.5, 2. Munoz (LL) 95-8, 3. Raber (LL) 94-6.
Pole vault: 1. Wiseman (PH) 12-6, 2. S. Zolman (PH) 10-6, 3. Chambless (LL) 9-0.
Prairie Heights girls 94, Lakeland 38
100: 1. J. Malone (PH) 13.34, 2. T. Brown (LL) 13.38, 3. Wallace (LL) 14.55.
200: 1. J. Malone (PH) 27.88, 2. T. Brown (LL) 28.50, 3. Rettig (LL) 29.93.
400: 1. B. Glasgo (PH) 1:05.40, 2. Rettig (LL) 1:06.78, 3. Gearheart (PH) 1:10.69.
800: 1. Guzman LL) 3:52.52.
1,600: 1. Guzman (LL) 6:16.57, 2. Steele (PH) 6:19.22, 3. Fleeman (LL) 6:27.
3,200: 1. Steele (PH) 14:11, 2. Fleeman (LL) 14:31, 3. Bell (PH) 14:33.
100 hurdles: 1. J. Malone (PH) 19.13, 2. Springer (PH) 19.47, 3. A. Leland (PH) 20.72.
300 hurdles: 1. Springer (PH) 1:01.06, 2. Tr. Terry (PH) 1:02.78, 3. Br. Hostetler (PH) 1:32.23.
4x100 relay: 1. Prairie Heights (S. Roberts, A. German, Springer, M. Kain) 1:01.69.
4x400 relay: 1; Lakeland (E. Schiffli, Rettig, Freeman, Guzman) 4:50.87, 2. Prairie Heights 5:13.28.
4x800 relay: 1. Prairie Heights (Steele, Gearheart, Wells, B. Glasgo) 15:01.57.
High jump: 1. Rettig (LL) 5-0, 2. Tr. Terry (PH) 4-6, 3. J. Malone (PH) 4-3.
Long jump: 1. A. German (PH) 14-2, 2. Springer (PH) 14, 3. S. Roberts (PH) 12-0.
Shot put: 1. Hartman (PH) 27-11, 2. Tr. Terry (PH) 27-0, 3. K. Myers (PH) 26-0.
Discus: 1. K. Myers (PH) 86-8, 2. Tr. Terry (PH) 77-5, 3. Hartman (PH) 72-6.
Pole vault: 1. A. Leland (PH) 7-6, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 7-0, 3. Walworth (PH) 7-0.
Eastside girls defeat NECC foes
BUTLER — Eastside’s girls track team defeated Fremont and Hamilton in a three-way meet at Butler Tuesday.
The Blazers edged Fremont 66-62 and defeated Hamilton 92-18. Fremont also defeated Hamilton 102-12.
Eastside’s Brittney Geiger was a triple winner, placing first in both hurdle races as well as the high jump.
Fremont’s Morgan Gannon was a triple winner, placing first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
Eastside’s Allison Hoffelder was first in the 200- and 400-meter dashes. Eleanor Neumann placed first in the 100 for the Blazers. Erin Snyder won the discus.
Kaylie Zuccolotto won the long jump. Ashanti Combs won the shot put for Fremont.
Eastside girls 66, Fremont 62
100 — 1. Neumann (ES) 13.7; 2. Zuccolotto (FR) 14.6; 3. Davis (FR) 15.2. 200 — 1. Hoffelder (ES) 28.0; 2. Zuccolotto (FR) 31.0; 3. Treat (FR) 32.0. 400 — 1. Hoffelder (ES) 1:06; 2. Sullivan (ES) 1:13; 3. Gengler (FR) 1:15. 800 — 1. Gannon (FR) 2:56; 3. Barker (FR) 3:11; 3. Hayes (FR) 3:23. 1,600 — 1. Gannon (FR) 5:40; 2. Gumble (FR) 6:23; 3. Berlew (FR) 6:26. 3,200 — 1. Gannon (FR) 12:42; 2. Gochenour (FR) 12:55; 3. Gumble (FR) 13:33.
100 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 18.9; 2. Wright (FR) 20.3; 3. Baker (ES) 20.5. 300 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 53.0; 2. Zuccolotto (FR) 58.0; 3. Baker (ES) 1:00. 4x100 relay — 1. Eastside 58.0. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside 4:45. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont 12:28.
Pole vault — 1. Kimpel (ES) 7-0. High jump — 1. Geiger (ES) 4-6; 2. Hoffelder (ES) 4-4; 3. Gengler (FR) 4-0. Long jump — 1. Zuccolotto (FR) 13-3 1/2; 2. Sullivan (ES) 12-9; 3. Willibey (ES) 11-2 1/2. Shot put — 1. Combs (FR) 30-5; 2. Holman (ES) 29-7 3/4; 3. Snyder (ES) 27-4 3/4. Discus — 1. Snyder (ES) 83-10; 2. Barker (FR) 78-10; 3. Crawford (FR) 72-1.
Eastside 92, Hamilton 18
100 — 1. Neumann (ES) 13.7 ; 2. Diehl (ES) time N/A; 3. Sims (H) time N/A. 200 — 1. Hoffelder (ES) 28.0; 2. Diehl (ES) time N/A. 400 — 1. Hoffelder (ES) 1:06; 2. Sullivan (ES) 1:13. 800 — 1. Willibey (ES) 3:33; 2. Bonecutter (ES) 3:34. 1,600 — 1. Prosser (H) 7:10; 2. Bonecutter (ES) 7:41; 3. McMullen (H) 8:30. 3,200 — No first place.
100 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 18.9; 2. Baker (ES) 20.5; 3. Howard (H) 22.3. 300 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 53.0; 2. Baker (ES) 1:00; 3. Schiek (H) 1:03. 4x100 relay — 1. Eastside 58.0. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside 4:45. 4x800 relay — No first place.
Pole vault — 1. Kimpel (ES) 7-0. High jump — 1. Geiger (ES) 4-6; 2. Hoffelder (ES) 4-4. Long jump — 1. Sullivan (ES) 12-9; 2. Willibey (ES) 11-2 1/2; 3. Howard (H) 11-10 1/4. Shot put — 1. Holman (ES) 29-7 3/4; 2. Snyder (ES) 27-4 3/4; 3. Neumann (ES) 26-5. Discus — 1. Snyder (ES) 83-10; 2. Kaiser (H) 72-6; 3. Mack (ES) 66-3.
Fremont girls 102, Hamilton 12
100 — 1. Zuccolotto (FR) 14.6; 2. Davis (FR) 15.2; 3. Sims (H), time N/A. 200 — 1. Zuccolotto (FR) 31.0; 2. Treat (FR) 32.0; 3. Teachout (FR) 38.0. 400 — 1. Gengler (FR) 1:15; 2. Hayes (FR) 1:21. 800 — 1. Gannon (FR) 2:56; 2. Barker (FR) 3:11; 3. Hays (FR) 3:23. 1,600 — 1. Gannon (FR) 5:40; 2. Gumble (FR) 6:23; 3. Berlew (FR) 6:26. 3,200 — 1. Gannon (FR) 12:42; 2. Gochenour (FR) 12:55; 3. Gumble (FR) 13:33.
100 hurdles — 1. Wright (F) 20.3. 300 hurdles — 1. Zuccolotto (FR) 58.0; 2. Schiek (H) 1:03; 3. Howard (H) 1:05. 4x100 relay — 1. Fremont 1:00. 4x400 relay — 1. Fremont 4:54. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont 12:28.
Pole vault — 1. No first place. High jump — 1. Gengler (FR) 4-0. Long jump — 1. Zuccolotto (FR) 13-3 1/2; 2. Howard (H) 11-10 1/4; 3. Schiek (H) 10-6. Shot put — 1. Combs (FR) 30-5; 2. Barker (FR) 25-4; 3. Davis (FR) 25-3 1/2. Discus — 1. Barker (FR) 78-10; 2. Kaiser (H) 72-6; 3. Crawford (FR) 72-1.
Fremont boys beat Eastside, Hamilton
BUTLER — Fremont’s boys track team defeated two NECC opponents Tuesday.
The Eagles were 70-62 winners over host Eastside. Fremont also defeated Hamilton 121-10. Eastside also defeated Hamilton 112-13.
Fremont’s Logan Brace was a double winner, capturing blue ribbons in both hurdles races. He added a second-place finish in the high jump.
Braiden Gaskill placed first in the pole vault and long jump for the Eagles.
Anthony Hart won the 100- and 200-meter dashes for Fremont.
Garrett Kelley was first in the high jump.
Eastside was led by triple winner Konner Lower, who placed first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
Dane Sebert was first in the discus and shot put. Nicolas Blair won the 400-meter dash for the Blazers.
Fremont boys 70, Eastside 62
100 — 1. Hart (FR) 11.5; 2. Parr (ES) 12.2; 3. Kelley (FR) 12.3. 200 — 1. Hart (FR) 23.0; 2. Parr (ES) 24.0; 3. Kelley (FR) 25.0. 400 — 1. Blair (ES) 53.0; 2. Slone (ES) 57.0; 3. Gannon (FR) 58.0. 800 — 1. Lower (ES) 2:09; 2. Guzman (FR) 2:14; 3. Blair (ES) 2:24. 1,600 — 1. Lower (ES) 4:53; 2. Armani (FR) 5:03; 3. Greutman (ES) 5:41. 3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 12:03; 2. Greutman (ES) 12:09; 3. Forrest (FR) 12:13.
110 hurdles — 1. Brace (FR) 18.6; 2. Teachout (FR) 20.6; 3. McCurdy (FR) 20.7. 300 hurdles — 1. Brace (FR) 46.0; 2. Teachout (FR) 48.0; 3. Diaz (ES) 49.0. 4x100 relay — 1. Fremont 46.0. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside 3:46. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont 10:08.
Pole vault — 1. Gaskill (FR) 10-6; 2. Eck (ES) 8-6; 3. Collins (ES) 8-6. High jump — 1. Kelley (FR) 5-8; 2. Brace (FR) 5-6; 3. Eck (ES) 5-2. Long jump — 1. Gaskill (FR) 17-11 1/2; 2. Slone (ES) 17-9 1/2; 3. Blue (FR) 17-3. Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 42-10 1/2; 2. Armstrong (FR) 39-1 3/4; 3. Jared Seiler (ES) 34-0. Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 128-2; 2. Jared Seiler (ES) 107-3; 3. Armstrong (FR) 102-8.
Eastside 112, Hamilton 13
100 — 1. Parr (ES) 12.2; 2. Neumann (ES) 13.3; 3. Stoy (H) 13.6. 200 — 1. Parr (ES) 24.0; 2. Lepper (H) 26.0; 3. Biddle (ES) 27.0. 400 — 1. Blair (ES) 53.0; 2. Slone (ES) 57.0; 3. Lester (H) 1:06. 800 — 1. Lower (ES) 2:09; 2. Blair (ES) 2:24; 3. Brock Seiler (ES) 2:48. 1,600 — 1. Lower (ES) 4:53; 2. Greutman (ES) 5:41; 3. Lepper (H) 5:54. 3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 12:03; 2. Greutman (ES) 12:09; 3. Firestine (ES) 14:18.
110 hurdles — 1. Diaz (ES), time N/A. 300 hurdles — 1. Diaz (ES) 49.0. 4x100 relay — 1. Eastside 47.0. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside 3:46. 4x800 relay — 1. Eastside, time N/A.
Pole vault — 1. Eck (ES) 8-6; 2. Collins (ES) 8-6; 3. Jadin Seiler (ES) 8-6. High jump — 1. Eck (ES) 5-2; 2. Blair (ES) 5-0. Long jump — 1. Slone (ES) 17-9 1/2; 2. Lepper (H) 15-3; 3. Biddle (ES) 14-10. Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 42-10 1/2; 2. Miller (H) 34-6 1/2; 3. Jared Seiler (ES) 34-0. Discus — 1. Sebert (ES) 128-2; 2. Jared Seiler (ES) 107-3; 3. Miller (H) 85-8.
Fremont 121, Hamilton 10
100 — 1. Hart (FR) 11.5; 2. Kelley (FR) 12.3; 3. Stoy (H) 13.6. 200 — 1. Hart (FR) 23.0; 2. Kelley (FR) 25.0; 3. Lepper (H) 26.0. 400 — 1. Gannon (FR) 58.0; 2. Blue (FR) 1:02; 3. Lester (H) 1:06. 800 — 1. Guzman (FR) 2:14; 2. Pica (FR) 2:32; 3. Anderson (FR) 2:38. 1,600 — 1. Armani (FR) 5:03; 2. McEntarfer (FR) 5:48; 3. Anderson (FR) 5:50. 3,200 — 1. Forrest (F) 12:13; 2. McEntarfer (FR) 12:44; 3. Moreno (FR) 14:19.
110 hurdles — 1. Brace (FR) 18.6; 2. Teachout (FR) 20.6; 3. McCurdy (FR) 20.7. 300 hurdles — 1. Brace (FR) 46.0; 2. Teachout (FR) 48.0; 3. McCurdy (FR) 51.0. 4x100 relay — 1. Fremont 46.0. 4x400 relay — 1. Fremont 3:56. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont 10:08.
Pole vault — 1. Gaskill (FR) 10-6; 2. Pica (FR) 8-0. High jump — 1. Kelley (FR) 5-8; 2. Brace (FR) 5-6; 3. Gaskill (FR) 5-0. Long jump — 1. Gaskill (FR) 17-11 1/2; 2. Blue (FR) 17-3; 3. Claxton (FR) 17-2 1/4. Shot put — 1. Armstrong (FR) 39-1 3/4; 2. Miller (H) 34-6 1/2; 3. Dilbone (FR) 30-4. Discus — 1. Armstrong (FR) 102-8; 2. Miller (H) 85-8; 3. Caskey (FR) 65-4.
Prep Softball
’Busco falls to Falcons
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Fairfield 10-6 in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Molly Abel had three hits and two runs scored for the Eagles. Kasey Snyder, Ashlyn Erwin and Kayreana McCain had two hits apiece. Kaylee Leins drove in two runs.
LWP loses to Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — Lakewood Park Christian lost to New Haven 7-5 on Tuesday.
Allyson Saalfrank hit three doubles and struck out 10 Panthers to lead the Bulldogs to their first victory of the season.
Cougars blasts Fremont
FREMONT — The Cougars scored 14 runs in the top of the fourth inning in a 30-1 win over the Eagles Tuesday.
Central Noble improved to 4-0, 1-0 NECC with the victory.
Fremont committed eight errors in the loss.
East Noble downs Warsaw in five
WARSAW — The Knights bounced back from Monday’s loss with a 13-3 win at Warsaw on Tuesday.
Maliah Hampshire went 2-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run, three runs batted and three runs scored. Carly Turner and Jasmine Freeman also went 2-for-3.
Reserve Softball
Kaufman throws no-hitter for Eastside
BUTLER — Eastside reserve pitcher Alyssa Kaufman threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 with no walks in a 14-1 win over Angola at Butler Tuesday.
The game went five innings because of the 10-run rule.
For the Blazers, Kaylee Kaufman was 3-of-4 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Natalie Lower picked up two singles. Mataya Redinger was 1-of-3 with one RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases.
Reserve Baseball
Eastside reserves beat Angola
BUTLER — Loden Johnson and Caeden Moughler combined on a three-hitter as Eastside’s reserve baseball team defeated Angola 11-2 Tuesday.
Johnson pitched the first four innings, striking out three, walking two and allowing three hits. Both of Angola’s runs were unearned.
Moughler pitched three innings of hitless relief for the save. He struck out two and walked one.
They helped themselves at the plate by driving in two runs each.
At the plate, Kolt Gerke and Carter Rutan had three singles each.
Moughler, Brady Laub and Dackotia Reed picked up two hits each. One of Moughler’s hits was a double. Reed drove in two runs.
Girls Tennis Westview tops Wawasee
EMMA — Westview won its first dual of the season Tuesday, defeating Wawasee 4-1. All four Westview victories came in straight sets.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 4-1. Westview winners were Ava Brown at No. 1 singles by an 8-2 score, Kaylyn Gates at No. 2 singles and Kamryn Miller at No. 3 singles both by 8-3 scores, and the No. 2 doubles team of Skye Stump and Kaitlin Nuzum by a 9-7 score.
Westview 4, Wawasee 1
Singles: 1. Kiah Farrington (Waw) def. Paige Riegsecker 6-3, 6-2. 2. Madeline Stults (WV) def. Casey Yankosky 6-2, 6-2.. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Kaitlynn Jackson 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Tate Cowan-Abby Moorehead 7-5, 6-2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Kenley Steward-Alison Clark 6-3, 6-4.
CN falls to Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — The Cougars lost to Bethany Christian 3-2 on Tuesday.
Rachel Imhof won at No. 1 singles for Central Noble with 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win. At No. 2 single, Alea Hoover 6-1, 6-3.
Lydia Replogle and Naomi Leffers fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Natalie Moore and Sarah Pilnock lost their No. 2 doubles match 7-5, 6-2, and at No. 3 singles, Jacelyn Hawk fell 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Prep Golf
Eagles third in Whitley County match
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco was third in the match at Eel River on Tuesday. Columbia City opened its season with 147, and Whitko was second with 195.
Columbia City was led by medalist Andrew Hedrick with a 35.
Unified Track
DeKalb takes first in invitational
FORT WAYNE — The DeKalb unified track team opened its season by winning an invitational at North Side Tuesday.
Wes Bender was first in the long jump for the Barons, and Landon Armstrong and Colin Bullock placed third. Haiden Lockwood was first in the shot put with Armstrong second.
Logan Wilson, Becca Sullivan, Rachel Holsinger, and Jamie Gentis were first in the 100. Bender won the 400.
DeKalb’s girls relay team of Lillian Walls, Sullivan, Maddi Linker and Gracie Kline finished first, as did DeKalb’s boys relay team of Logan Wilson, Zach Morgan, Dominick Keen and Armstrong.
Middle School Golf DMS team holds intrasquad meet
AUBURN — DeKalb Middle School held an intrasquad meet to begin its season Tuesday.
DeKalb Red outshot DeKalb Black 287-289.
Scores for DeKalb Red were A.J. Shambaugh 40, Logan Hartsough 46, Sydney Shambaugh 63, Caleb VandeVelde 68, Zeke Penrod 70, Kaylee Hines and Colten Schooley both 78, and Mason Schiffli 80.
Scores for DeKalb Black were Grace Pfister 51, Sophie Pfister 52, Luke Petre 61, Braydon Scheiwe 64, Remmington Bartlett 76 and Myson Fairchild 78.
DeKalb will host Oak Farm Monday.
College Tennis
Thunder women blank Albion
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s tennis team won 9-0 over Albion in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual on Tuesday afternoon. The Thunder are 13-3, 4-1 in the MIAA.
Trine 9, Albion 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Saige Jost 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Breh Ruger 6-2, 6-0. 3. Eva Morales (T) def. Mya Duncan 6-1, 6-0. 4. Ellie Cole (T) def. Savannah McDonald 6-3, 6-0. 5. Trista Savage (T) def. Morgan DeRose 6-1, 6-0. 6. Camille Lozier (T) def. Alura Reed 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Jost-Duncan 8-2. 2. Jad. Davis-Lozier (T) def. Ruger-McDonald 8-0. 3. Savage-Andrea Jordan (T) def. Grace Lorenzoni-Namara Swillum 8-6.
College Golf
Trine women play in Albion Invite
ALBION, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team shot 362 in the Albion Invitational Tuesday at Duck Lake Country Club.
Lily Williamson shot 85 and Maire Sullivan had 86 to lead the Thunder.
Trine also had 88 from Jenna Doumont, 102 from Reagan Guthrie, 105 from Olivia Phillips and 102 from individual Annabelle Burkholder.
College Soccer
Trine men win 1-0
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team defeated Albion 1-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match on Tuesday afternoon at Weaver Field.
Tyler Murphy scored on a free kick from just outside of the box for the Thunder (8-4, 3-3 MIAA) with a little over five and a half minutes left in the first half.
Trine outshot the Britons 13-9. Troy Saylor made two saves in goal to earn the shutout for Trine.
Trine junior midfielder Brian Morris was named MIAA Men’s Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
