AUBURN — Skyler Plummer has been bowling since he was a small boy.
Now that he’s going off to college, that won’t change.
The DeKalb senior has committed to bowl at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, where he plans to study electrical engineering.
“It means a lot. I’ve been bowling since I could push a ball down the lane,” Plummer said. “For me to be bowling at a competitive level in college, it’s going to be a really cool experience, being able to bowl with kids from all over, get to meet new people and get to work with a new team.”
DeKalb coach Chris Toyias said that Plummer’s signing is a proud day for the program.
“It’s a great achievement,” Toyias said. “It’s just another milestone in some of these kids’ bowling. It means a lot to us.
“We’ve all worked hard to get him to where he’s at, and hopefully he’ll work hard, because it does take seven days a week of bowling in college.”
Plummer was second-team All-State in his senior year. He was a singles sectional champion, and helped the Barons win regional and semi-state championships. He was also a singles state qualifier.
He’ll be going from one winning program to another. The Indiana Tech women were NAIA national champions this season, and both the men and women routinely battle for the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference title.
Tech coach Tom Osborne met Plummer through Fort Wayne area bowling legend Pat Alexander, who convinced he and assistant coach Jeff Dreyfus to come and see the DeKalb standout.
“We’ve followed what he’s been doing and he’s had a really good career. We’re going to take him to the next level,” Osborne said.
The Warriors will lose 12 seniors, but Osborne is very high on his recruiting class, which includes some state champions.
“Skyler will get a little bit of information when he sees these kids bowl about how good they are,” Osborne said. “I need to make sure he understands he can compete with them.
“He’s a good player. I’ve got to figure out in his mind does he believe that. If he doesn’t, I will convince him of it.”
Osborne sees the mental side of the game as a key at the collegiate level.
“Once they come to college, a lot of it is mental,” he said. “They’ve prepared themselves, now it’s getting them to see what their capabilities are, and maybe think the game a little bit better. In college we bowl in a lot of different types of conditions, and it’s a little more technical than it is in high school.”
Making the choice to go to Indiana Tech became almost a no-brainer for Plummer.
“It’s local. I met the coaches,” he said. “I’ve been following the team and have seen that they’ve been doing well. I made the choice.”
