GARRETT — Garrett’s girls put the finishing touches on a conference championship Tuesday.
The Railroaders celebrated senior night with a 73-31 win over Fremont, completing a flawless 9-0 run through the Northeast Corner Conference for their first regular-season title in the league since 2005.
Taylor Gerke led Garrett (17-2 overall, 9-0 NECC) with 19 points. Bailey Kelham had 15 points to go with a game highs of 13 rebounds and six steals. Morgan Ostrowski fought through early foul trouble to score 12.
Jada Rhonehouse led the Eagles (4-18, 1-9) with nine points and Katie Berlew scored eight.
Garrett started all three of its seniors — Madalyn Malcolm, Sadie Best and Bella Hug — and as the team steadily added to its lead, coach Bob Lapadot was able to work them into the action throughout the game.
It was a typical Railroader win, with plenty of transition points and points off turnovers to go with six three-pointers. Garrett had runs of 9-0 and 8-0 early, and led 33-19 at halftime. It was 47-27 after three.
The Railroaders also won the junior varsity game 35-23. Halle Hathaway had nine points and Makenna Malcolm scored eight for Garrett. Kaylie Zuccolotto had six points and Alexis Book added five for Fremont.
